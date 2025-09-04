Davido is angry, here's why fans and industry stakeholders should be concerned

When news broke that Afrobeats superstar Davido allegedly threatened Tufab, an associate of Wizkid, it got people talking, and they haven't stopped since.

Screenshots and recordings circulating online showed Davido lashing out and warning Tufab to desist from referring to him as “Osakpolo," a name used by many online trolls to slander him.

In the messages shared by Tufab, Davido said: “My name is not Osakpolo; I’m warning you".

The chat showed Tufab denying claims of ever referring to the Afrobeats superstar with the slanderous names.



The Wizkid associate also demanded that Davido stop threatening him after the multi-award-winning musician said, "You be bird, I be Aye. let's play the game."



Tufab swiftly rejected any affiliation with cults or fraternities, adding that his decision to go public was to protect himself against potential harm.

“My life is under threat and if anything happens to me, y’all know who to hold responsible,” he said.

In another post shared on his X account, Tufab stated that those around Davido are feeding the musician with false narratives, which "triggers negative reactions and doesn't help his growth".



He also added that while he has occasionally replied before in Davido's camp who disrespected Wizkid, he had never directly disrespected the musician who recently tied the knot in a lavish Miami wedding.

Beyond rivalry, beef, and online banter

On the surface, this might look like another chapter in the Davido–Wizkid rivalry, with their respective associates fanning the interminable dispute.



However, beneath the drama lies a bigger issue: the adverse effect of online trolling and how easily it can push celebrities to their breaking point.



After all, these celebrities are also human beings, and there is only so much that a person can take before lashing out.

Recently, TuFab was in the middle of another controversy when he accused a Music executive and Davido's friend, Ubi Franklin, of making away with a wristwatch during the musician's Miami wedding.

Although Mr Franklin denied the accusation and the seller also clarified the issue, the accusation, especially coming from a known Wizkid associate, shows that there's no love lost between both camps.

Now, Davido appeared to have had enough, as evidenced by his stern warning directed at Tufab to refrain from calling him a slanderous name which even Wizkid as previously called him.

While Davido is within his rights to air his grievances and displeasure, his outburst also shows the existence of a dark side that online trolling can unleash if left unchecked.

The dangers of a potential dark side to the feud

"You be bird, I be Aye," are Davido's words to Tufab, which are clearly suggestive of cult affiliation."



The sterness and the dangers that lurk behind those words are not lost on Tufab, who swiftly denied any links to secret fraternities and called public attention to the potential threat to his life.

It's with similar seriousness with which Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage reacted after Davido threatened her in January 2024, after she got involved in some drama between him and his Baby mother in January 2024.

Although Davido later cleared that it was all a misunderstanding and he doesn't wish any harm on her, the power his words carry, especially in the street where he's adored, isn't lost on even A-listers like Tiwa Savage.

The scourge of cult battles continues to be a present threat to Nigeria, and the chances of an artist's feud across fraternity lines are undesirable and dangerous to all parties involved, and harmful to Afrobeats' global image.

