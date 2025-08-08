Davido and Chioma's love story: A timeline of their 'Assurance'

Davido and Chioma's love story is truly a captivating blend of romance, love and perseverance. From their sweet beginnings to the highs and lows of public life, their journey together has kept fans attached to them.

We have watched them blossom and seen their love strengthen over time conquering all set in their path, and now in less than 24 hours, they finally tie the knot in an extravagant white wedding.

Here is a timeline of Davido and Chioma's 'Assurance' story:

2013: How they met

Their love story goes back to before Davido became the superstar he is today, during his undergraduate years at Babcock University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that David and Chioma attended the institution where he pursued a degree in music while Chioma was studying Economics. He was smitten by her the moment he set his eyes on her, however, Chioma was not so impressed at first.

Davido, in an Interview with YouTuber and vlogger Tayo Aina, narrated the story of how they met. “I was in school for a year before I blew up. That was when I met my wife. I remember the day I saw her. I can never forget it. I was in a Prado, and I looked behind and I saw this girl walking. Just there with her bag, it was Chioma. I told Lati omo I like that girl, go and call that girl for me''. He called her but she did not answer me at the time. Later on, she came to Lagos and we linked up. And I was like, yeah, I got you.”

Davido all loved up with bae, Chioma Avril

January 2018: Chioma accompanies Davido to a private family event

Back in 2018, there were already rumours of Davido and an unidentified young lady in a relationship in late 2017 after Snapchat videos from the music star with the said lady surfaced online.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in January 2018, Davido made it known to the world that he was in a relationship after he took the young lady (Chioma) to a private family event in Ede, Osun State.

Davido spotted with girlfriend, Chioma at an event

2018: They go public with their relationship

Though uncertain, the lovebirds were speculated to have started dating sometime around 2015, but they kept their relationship private. However, in 2018, Davido introduced his girlfriend to the world in an adorable way by making her the female lead in the video of his hit song 'Assurance' which he wrote for her.

During one of his concerts in that year, he brought Chioma on stage to formally introduce her to his fans. It didn't end there as he went on to give her a kiss to the cheer or everyone present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido performs on stage with Chioma

September 2019: Introduction with Chioma's family

In September 2019, Davido surprised fans by sharing pictures of his introduction ceremony on his Instagram page.

Davido's family meets Chioma's

September 2019: Davido proposes to Chioma

ADVERTISEMENT

Their love story went a step further after Davido proposed to then-pregnant Chioma during a private dinner in London, and she said yes. The stunning tear-drop diamond ring had 'Assurance’ engraved in it and cost about ₦3 million at the time.

A smitten Davido proposed to Chioma in an expensive London restaurant 10 days after they had a family introduction in Lagos, Nigeria. [Instagram/Davido]

October 2019: Baby Ifeanyi is born

On Sunday, October 20, 2019, Davido announced on his Twitter page that Chioma had given birth to a baby boy whom they named David Adedeji Ifeanyi Adeleke Jnr.

Davido welcomes first son and child with Chioma {Twitter/iam_davido]

ADVERTISEMENT

2020: COVID-19 disrupts Assurance 2020 wedding

Davido and Chioma were supposed to have their wedding in 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic halted the plans for the festivities.

Davido and Chioma [Instagram]

November 2022: Davido and Chioma's son Ifeanyi sadly passes away.

In 2022, tragedy struck when the pair lost their son to a drowning mishap at their home, while they were away. According to the news that circulated on social media, Ifeanyi who clocked three years old eleven days before fell into a pool where he was found drowned. He was later rushed to a hospital in Lekki where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido, Chioma, and Ifeanyi

March 2023 : Davido reveals that he and Chioma secretly tied the knot

He made this big reveal in an exclusive interview with content creator and actress, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori. Davido said, “Just being away, you know I have had a lot to think about definitely. Time to rest, reflect on a lot of family time and time to make music again. You know, I remade the album. Before I went on a break I actually had an album ready. I had a tour ready. You know we did the album. I travelled. It was crazy. I’m married."

June 2023: The baby mama scandals

ADVERTISEMENT

In June 2023, the internet was set ablaze after two ladies came out with claims of pregnancy for Davido. American lady Anita Brown and French lady Ivanna Bey claimed to have had sexual encounters with the singer, and Brown even stated that Chioma was pregnant with twins at the time.

However, the scandal blew by quickly and remained unaddressed by the singer.

Anita browns alleged conversation with Davido

October 2023: They welcome twin babies

In 2023, the couple welcomed a set of twins to the world in the US and the news brought great joy to the singer's fans. The speculations about the birth of the children first became public online on October 10, 2023, but were unconfirmed by the singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a viral video posted on Friday, October 13, the happy couple were captured outside a hospital, with Chioma holding their newborn babies in her hands, while sat on a wheelchair.

June 2024: Wedding festivities!

June 2024 brought the joyous news of the much-awaited wedding between the pair and social media was abuzz with the news. The joy doubled after Davido posted the sizzling pre-wedding photographs on June 23, 2024, ahead of their June 25 wedding.

Davido & Chioma

ADVERTISEMENT

June 2024

In June 2024, the lovebirds tied the knot in one of the most extravagant, festival-like weddings in Lagos State. The traditional affair was an excellent blend of both cultures, Igbo and Yoruba, and was attended by everyone who's anyone. Dignitaries, politicians, celebrities, and influencers graced the event, and social media was flooded with tidbits from the wedding, ensuring that the fans weren't missing out on the festivities.

August 2025

One year later, Davido announced that the much-awaited white wedding would be taking place in Florida, USA. And now, less than 24 hours away, the CHIVIDO wedding would take place.