Davido's alleged sidechick claims pregnancy for star, shows receipts

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The internet is buzzing as yet another woman has surfaced with pregnancy claims for Davido.

[Instagram/ninatheelite]
[Instagram/ninatheelite]

She first popped up on Sunday June 25, 2023, with pregnancy claims, but later retracted her statement; saying that her account got hacked.

In the late hours of Tuesday, June 27, 2023, she resurfaced with her claims, this time with a positive pregnancy test and receipts.

Responding to people who called her a one-night stand, Brown announced that she has been in a relationship of sorts with the singer since 2017 when she met him in Dubai, until the pandemic in 2020.

David Adeleke [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]
David Adeleke [Instagram/DavidoOfficial] Pulse Nigeria

Following the backlash, she went ahead to post receipts to back up her claim on Instagram; thus revealing incriminating Snapchat and IMessage conversations.

These series of conversations were between her and the star; as well as conversations with his cousin, Clarks Adeleke.

In these screenshots, it seems as though the Clarks tried to pay the woman off to 'take care of the pregnancy', but she refused.

According to her, she was unaware of the fact that Davido was married, she reiterated that she had no intentions of ruining the Afrobeat stars marriage.

In her long Instagram story rant, she said, "What really kills me is this married man narrative that y'all are dragging, like, oh I'm with a married man. Cut it out, I did not know he was married on God. Go to his page, does he look like he's married? I may be a fornicator, but never an adulterer, calm down".

This is a developing story.

