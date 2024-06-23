Chivido 2024: Davido, Chioma ooze steeze in much anticipated pre-wedding photos

The power couple brought out the steeze in the eye-catching photos shared by the Grammy-nominated singer on his Instagram on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Davido and Chioma are set for their traditional wedding billed for Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the prestigious Eko Hotels in Lagos State.

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated event, the couple decided to whet the public's appetite with sumptuous images that screamed elegance and royalty.

The pre-wedding photos were accompanied by a caption with their wedding hashtag "CHIVIDO2024."

In one of the photos, the singer chose an agbada outfit made of multi-coloured aso oke fabric (a hand-woven cloth of Yoruba people) with yellow embroidery splattered in front while holding his wife who radiates in her black long gown and head tie, wrapping a piece of aso oke around her waist to match her hubby's.

The couple opted for a gold and yellow colour theme in another shoot, with Davido sitting on a royal chair, holding his staff while Chioma stood by his right with an African wand in her hand.

In the third theme, the celebrity couple glammed up in all-black outfits while standing against a vibrant background adorned with different shades of yellow.

Davido confirmed that he was formally hitched to Chioma in an interview with media personality Kiekie early last year.