Davido shutdown Lagos on Thursday, December 27, 2019, as all roads led to his concert with one of the major highlights being when he brought out his girlfriend, Chioma on stage.

Videos from the scene when he brought her out to the stage and sang the hit song 'Assurance' to her has since hit the internet. A visibly happy and shy Chioma watched her music star boyfriend show her off to his teeming fans and lovers.

Davido didn't just let everyone know that he indeed is super crazy over Chioma but also appreciated every Igbo lady who came out for his concert themed 'City Of Davido.'

From the beginning of the year up till this moment, we've witnessed the love story between Davido and Chioma which has kind of become one of the most talked about celebrity relationships of modern times.

Even when there were rumours of relationship crisis between the two, they were able to brush it aside and move on with their lives.

ALSO READ: Check out AY's hilarious reaction to Davido's car gift to girlfriend

Davido spotted having dinner with Chioma amid breakup rumours [Video]

Back in October 2018, when rumours began to filter the air that Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma were having issues in their relationship, the two were spotted having a nice time out.

In a video posted on a fan page dedicated to Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido and Chioma can be seen having a nice time out with some friends including DMW's wonder kid, Peruzzi.

Davido looked or dressed up for a proper date while Chioma in her usual style looked like effortlessly gorgeous. Hmmm...so we wonder where the rumours of a crack in their relationship emanated from. However, Davido has come out to debunk the rumours that his relationship with Chioma had hit the brick wall.