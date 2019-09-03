The biggest news in the celebrity world that everyone will be reading today is that of Davido's introduction ceremony to girlfriend, Chioma.

The music star shared a photo of his introduction ceremony via his Instagram page in the early hours of Tuesday, September 2, 2019. Even though he didn't say much in the caption, one thing is for sure...there is a wedding ceremony to plan.

"First of all INTRODUCTION, 🎊🥂🍾👰🏾🤵🏾" he wrote.

As usual, a hatch tag has been created for the forthcoming wedding and it is called #Chivido2020.

Congratulations to Davido Adeleke and Chioma Avril Rowland as they gear towards the journey of holy matrimony.

However, a few weeks ago, Davido's elder brother, Adewale Adeleke proposed to his girlfriend.

The businessman and music mogul made this known via his Instagram on Monday, July 8, 2019. According to him, he just made the best decision in his life.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life! She said yes💍," he wrote. Congratulations to Adewale Adeleke and his bae.

We can't wait to see how the Adelekes would turn up for one of their own as this dynasty is yet to witness a society wedding in recent times.