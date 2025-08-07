Davido and Chioma touch down in miami ahead of star-studded white wedding

Afrobeats sensation, Davido and his wife, Chioma, have arrived in Miami for their upcoming white wedding ceremony, setting social media abuzz with excitement and anticipation.

According to the singer’s Instagram stories on August 8, 2025, the glamorous duo disembarked from a private jet adorned with floral decorations and a chair labeled “MRS,” signaling the romance and fanfare surrounding the event.

The couple first confirmed in April that their grand white wedding would take place in August in Miami, though without specifying a date.

Also in attendance is Davido’s uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, who reportedly traveled to the U.S. via the family’s private jet to partake in the upcoming festivities.

The governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, confirmed his trip, emphasising that it will be brief, and assuring he remains in close contact with his deputy amid some criticism for his extended absence.

The journey so far

Davido and Chioma’s love story has been widely chronicled in the public sphere. The couple became engaged in 2019, endured a public setback in 2021 amid infidelity rumours, and tragically lost their first son, Ifeanyi, in October 2022.

In March 2023, they became legally married, welcomed twins in October of the same year in the U.S., and held their traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024.

Their traditional wedding was one of the most talked-about marriage ceremonies of the year 2024.

It was a star-studded event that attracted political bigwigs, top-rated entertainers and popular influencers.