5 things that can go wrong if you visit your boyfriend unannounced

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Don't say we didn't warn you.

Josh2Funny Meme
Josh2Funny Meme

If you're thinking of visiting your boyfriend anytime without giving them a heads up, you should read this first; because, sis, you may be setting yourself up for tears.

1. They could pretend they're not at home

You'll just be outside there regretting your choices. It's not fair, but men do the most and if you can avoid getting played like that, you totally should.

Memes
Memes Memes Zikoko Memes

2. You can catch another babe there

POV: You are trying to surprise your man with a gift, or you've just shown up nothing but lingerie under your kimono... but guess what you met when you got there? Another woman in her birthday suit...

Memes
Memes Memes Zikoko Memes

3. Worse, you could get beaten up by that other babe

Not only have you caught another woman spelling coconut on your man, now she's 5getting up to give you the beating of your life. Emotional damage.

Meme
Meme Zikoko Memes

4. What if they hid the spare key?

In your mind, you'd let yourself in even if he is not at home. What if he removed the key under the flowerpot or the one under the door mat?

Pawpaw meme
Pawpaw meme Pawpaw meme Zikoko Memes

5. You could also cost the security man his job

Imagine getting access to the house, catching the man cheating and causing a scene. When all is said and done, the gateman could lose his job for letting you in. So, please, think of that innocent security man before going to your man's house without calling. But then again, why should he still have a job when you no longer have a man?

Unbothered meme
Unbothered meme Unbothered meme Zikoko Memes

See, just call that man before showing up. Let's all avoid problem, please.

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo is a copywriter and senior content creator with a bias for Lifestyle bits. At any given time, you can catch him looking for the next person to chat to about contemporary relationships &amp; sex issues young Nigerians deal with.

