If you're thinking of visiting your boyfriend anytime without giving them a heads up, you should read this first; because, sis, you may be setting yourself up for tears.
5 things that can go wrong if you visit your boyfriend unannounced
Don't say we didn't warn you.
1. They could pretend they're not at home
You'll just be outside there regretting your choices. It's not fair, but men do the most and if you can avoid getting played like that, you totally should.
2. You can catch another babe there
POV: You are trying to surprise your man with a gift, or you've just shown up nothing but lingerie under your kimono... but guess what you met when you got there? Another woman in her birthday suit...
3. Worse, you could get beaten up by that other babe
Not only have you caught another woman spelling coconut on your man, now she's 5getting up to give you the beating of your life. Emotional damage.
4. What if they hid the spare key?
In your mind, you'd let yourself in even if he is not at home. What if he removed the key under the flowerpot or the one under the door mat?
5. You could also cost the security man his job
Imagine getting access to the house, catching the man cheating and causing a scene. When all is said and done, the gateman could lose his job for letting you in. So, please, think of that innocent security man before going to your man's house without calling. But then again, why should he still have a job when you no longer have a man?
See, just call that man before showing up. Let's all avoid problem, please.
