Home > Politics >

What your lawmakers have been up to since Buhari left Nigeria

Buhari’s 80 Days in London What your lawmakers have been up to since the President left Nigeria

A timeline of what Nigerian lawmakers have been up to in Buhari's absence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
dogara play

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara

Dino Melaye Magu isn’t the last Nigerian angel, his mates are DPOs
Osinbajo 'No plot to impeach Acting President', Senator says
Buhari's 80 Days in London Osinbajo has led the country well in President's absence
Buhari 7 things we learnt as president meets APC Governors
Osinbajo, Buhari The London conversation that didn't happen
Buhari Northern youths release a short list of names to replace President
Saraki Senators vow to tackle FG for appealing Senate President's CCT acquittal
Politics President Buhari’s undisclosed health situation may result in another Mutharika’s scenario
Saraki Inside senator's plot to become Nigeria's president
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, July 10, 2017]
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

So much has happened in the country since President Muhammadu Buhari departed Nigeria 80-days ago for medical vacation in London.

A lot has happened at the National Assembly within this period.

Pulse brings you a timeline of activities that has happened at both the Senate and House of Representatives 80 days since President Buhari left for London.

1.Saraki’s acquittal at CCT

After prolong trials for false asset declaration, Senate President Bukola Saraki was discharged and acquitted at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). Saraki’s victory was sequel to a no-case-submission by his lawyers.

In a ruling on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, CCT chairman, Umar Danladi said the prosecution failed to prove the case of false asset declaration against Saraki.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Guardian)

 

Umar dismissed all 13-count charge against Saraki.

Saraki’s victory at the CCT, however, did not go down well with Prof Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption who described the victory as a shock.

Sagay said the federal government would appeal Saraki’s acquittal, a move the Senate President described as an exercise in futility.

2. Dino Melaye’s recall

While President Buhari was away, Senator Dino Melaye’s constituents kicked-off the process to recall the outspoken lawmaker from the red chamber.

Senator Dino Melaye play

Senator Dino Melaye

(Punch)

 

Melaye accused the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello for 'sponsoring' his recall.

Signatures were collated and submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja by his constituents.

The recall register for Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye play

The recall register for Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye

(Daily Post)

 

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu while speaking at plenary also described the recall process as a waste of time. A view which was further expressed by the Senate President.

INEC also released a timetable for Melaye's recall.

For Melaye to be recalled, the constituents also have to convince the lawmakers that the Kogi West Senator has failed to represent his constituency.

Voters queue up in Kogi to sign Senator Dino Melaye's recall register play

Voters queue up in Kogi to sign Senator Dino Melaye's recall register

(Daily Post)

 

For this set of lawmakers in the upper legislative chamber, it may be difficult to sell this idea to them.

Melaye got court injunction to stop INEC from continuing the process for his recall.

3. Plot to impeach Osinbajo

Before President Buhari left Nigeria, he met with leaders of both chambers of the National Assembly – Saraki and Dogara – to intimate them of his planned trip.

President Buhari (M), hand-shaking the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki before leaving Nigeria play

President Buhari (M), hand-shaking the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki before leaving Nigeria

(saharareporters)

 

Since Buhari’s departure, the National Assembly has feigned ignorance to several calls for Buhari’s impeachment until Acting President left Nigeria for Ethiopia for the 29th Ordinary Session of the African Union.

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe moved at plenary on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, that Saraki should take over as acting president since Osinbajo and Buhari were away from the country.

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe play

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe

 

“I simply want to bring to the attention of this chamber and all Nigerians and to ask the question. The acting president is the person who is at the head of government now, but we have a serious problem in Nigeria today. We have nobody in Nigeria who is at the head of the government,” Abaribe said.

He added that; “The law and the procedure and all the laws in Nigeria states that you cannot have a vacuum. Today, the acting president is outside the country and so there is a vacuum.”

Citing Order 54 (4) of the Senate Standing Rules, Senator Kabiru Marafa said; “The constitution is very clear, if the president is out of the country, the constitution is clear as to who is the head of government. If the acting president is out of the country, the senate president is the next in the line of succession,” he added.

Senator Kabiru Marafa (right) play

Senator Kabiru Marafa (right)

 

Marafa cautioned lawmakers from ‘playing on the intelligence of Nigerians with such inciting comments’.

Saraki then ruled Abaribe out of order haven brought the motion ‘at the wrong time.’

4. 8 RECs confirmed

The Senate confirmed the appointment of eight of the 12 remaining Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

The Senate Committee on INEC had presented its reports on the nominees at plenary on Wednesday.

The commissioners that were confirmed at plenary on Thursday are: Asmau Sani Maikudi (Katsina), Sam Olugbadebo Olumekun (Ondo), Mahmuda Isah (Kebbi), Riskuwa Shehu (Sokoto), Kasim Gana Geidam (Yobe), Jibrin Ibrahim Zarewa (Kano), Abdulganiyu Olayinka Raji (Oyo) and Samuel Egwu (Kogi).

5. NFIU Bill

Following Nigeria’s suspension from the EGMONT Group, the Senate moved to separate the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The bill for the establishment of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Agency scaled second reading on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

6. Hembe’s Sack

Hon. Herman Hembe play

Hon. Herman Hembe

(Benue State Government)

 

Within the last 80 days of Buhari’s absence, the Supreme Court sacked a certain Herman Hembe, the lawmaker representing Vandekiya/Konshisha federal constituency of Benue state.

Hembe was also ordered to return all salaries and allowances received by him within this period.

The court also ordered that Dorathy Mato be sworn in as Hembe’s replacement.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara has however failed to obey this order as against Hembe who many refer to as ‘his boy’.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara play

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara

(Paradigm)

 

7. Passage of the Whistleblowers Bill

The Senate on Thursday, July 20, 2017 passed the Whistleblowers bill which seeks to facilitate and encourage the disclosure of improper conduct by persons, public officers and corporate bodies, private and public.

The whistle blowing policy of the FG has been yielding fruits play

The whistle blowing policy of the FG has been yielding fruits

(Getty Images)

 

The bill would ensure that matters disclosed were properly investigated and handled appropriately in accordance with the law.

It would further ensure adequate protection of whistle blowers from reprisals, victimisation, isolation and humiliation, which were some of the consequences of whistle-blowing.

8. Peace Corps Bill

The Senate on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, also passed into law the bill seeking to establish Peace Corps as a para-military organization in Nigeria.

Senate passes Peace Corps bill play

Senate passes Peace Corps bill

(PCN News)

 

After the Presidential accent, the Peace Corps of Nigeria is expected create job for Nigeria's unemployed youths.

9. Saraki’s Recall

Just like Melaye, Saraki’s constituents indicated plans to recall him. This was disclosed by a certain Kwara Must Change group is spear-heading this move.

CCT clears Saraki of false asset charges play

CCT clears Saraki of false asset charges

(Punch)

 

Saraki, however, seems unfazed about this move.

Image
  • Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Muhammad Sani-Sidi (L), welcoming (from left): The Chairman of Egbor Local Government Area of Edo, Mrs Rachael Irefo; Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Rep. Ali Isa; Chairman of the House Committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Rep. Sani Zoro; members of the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Rep. Bassey Eko-Ewa and Rep.    
  • From left: Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Muhammad Sani-Sidi; Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Rep. Ali Isa; and Chairman of the House Committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Rep. Sani Zoro, at the opening of the 2017 Meeting of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, in Abuja on Tuesday (21//2/17)   
  • Sitting from left: Director-General, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, Mr Moses Beckley; representative of the Ambassador of France in Nigeria, Mr Gerald Le Mer; Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Rep. Ali Isa; Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Muhammad Sani-Sidi; Senior Special Assistant to the president on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Dr Mariam Masha; and other participants,    
  • From left: Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige; Guest Speaker/Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Director-General, National Productivity Centre, Dr Kashim Akor at the 16th National Productivity Day Celebration and Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: President, Linguistic Association of Nigeria, Prof. Harrison Adeniyi; Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Jerry Agada; Director of Basic and Secondary Education, Federal Ministry of Education (FME), Mr Mbaka Jonathan; Representative of Permanent Secretary, Rev Anota Caleb and Representative of Director of Education Planning Research and Statistic, Mrs Ajayi Grace at the International Mothers Language Day in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • A cross-section of the pupils at the International Mothers Language Day in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Pupil of Royal Distance International School performing at the International Mothers Language Day in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • An accident scene on the Outer Northern Expressway at Kubwa on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Aggrieved owners of the parcel of land on which Centenary City in being constructed on the Abuja Airport road, protesting on Tuesday (21/2/17). Centenary City is a planned city, to be built from scratch on a 1,260 hectares piece of virgin land located in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria. It is an ambitious project by the Federal Government to build a smart city along the same lines of Dubai, Monaco and Singapore   
  • Members of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) protesting alleged ill-treatment given to their workers by the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Chief Emmanuel Ogbile; Coordinating Director of PCC, Mr Mohammed Aliyu; and Director of Administration, Mrs Falilat Madaki, at a news conference on activities of the Commission, in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Deputy Governor of Delta, Mr Kingsley Otuaro; former Governor of Edo, Prof. Oserhiemen Osunbor; former Governor of Delta, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan; Secretary to Delta Government, Mr Festus Agas, at the 2017 Press Week and Lecture of the Delta Council of the NUJ, in Asaba on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (R) presenting an Award to Mrs Saratu Azi at the 16th National Productivity Day Celebration and Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige; minister of Solid Minerals, Mr Kayode Fayemi; Chairman, National Productivity Order of Merit Award Committee, Mr Ikechi Uko and Director-General, National Productivity Centre, Dr Kashim Akor at the 16th National Productivity Day Celebration and Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige welcoming Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to the 16th National Productivity Day Celebration and Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (3RD R) Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige (4TH R) with Awardees at the 16th National Productivity Day Celebration and Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • People stand on a wooden bridge to watch fishing activity in Kolo Creek River at Imiringi town in Ogbia Local government Area of Bayelsa on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (L) welcoming the Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman, during distribution of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) by the Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative (PCNI), in Bauchi on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (M) presenting relief materials to Esther Haruna, an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), during distribution of relief materials to IDPs by the Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative (PCNI), in Bauchi on Tuesday (21/2/17). With him is the Chairman of PCNI, Mr Mohammed Umar (R) and others   
  • Wife of Nasarawa Governor, Mrs Salamatu Al-makura; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan; and Mrs PaulinE Talen, representative of the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, during the 6th graduation of over 300 youths and women by Mother and Child Care Enhancement Foundation (MCCEF), a Non-Governmental Organisation owned by Mrs Al-Makura, in Lafia on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • FCT Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Sunday Oghenekaro (L), with the Sarkin of Jiwa community in the FCT, Dr Idris Musa, and others, during a courtesy visit by the Commander to the traditional ruler, in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Plateau Taraba State NYSC Contingent dancing, during the official inauguration Ceremony of NYSC Annual Sports and Cultural Dance Competition at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Mangu, Plateau on Tuesday (21/2/2017)   
  • Coordinator, NYSC Plateau State, Mrs Olufunmilayo Mosses, addressing participants at the Official Inauguration Ceremony of NYSC Annual Sports and Cultural Dance Competition at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Mangu, Plateau State on Tuesday (21/2/2017)   
  • From left: Member House of Representatives Committee on Industry, Rep. Wale Raji; Clerk of the Committee, Usman Ibrahim and Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Abubakar Husaini during the 2017 Budget Defence by the House Committee on Industry at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Sympathizers carrying an accident victim on Kubwa Expressway in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • An accident scene on Kubwa Expressway in Abuja on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) Mr Akinlaja Joseph, Cheif Operating Offier, Refining and Petrochemical, Mr Anibor Kragha and Managing Director, Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, Mr Idi Mukhtar, during the Members of House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) Oversight Visit to Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company in Kaduna on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Managing Director, Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, Mr Idi Mukhtar; Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) Mr Akinlaja Joseph, Executive Director, Nigerian Pipeplines Storage Company, Mr Luke Anele and Deputy Manager, (KRPC) Mr Akin Olurin, during the Members of House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) Oversight Visit to Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company in Kaduna on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From Left Minister of Industry,Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Power , Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola; Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Senate President, Bukola Saraki during a meeting of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tueday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Chairperson of Capital Market Solicitors Association , Mrs Yinka Edu; Managing Associate of Jackson Etti and Edu, Abayomi Adebanjo; Managing Partner of Radix Legal and Consulting Ltd, Mrs Elizabeth Uwaifo and Michael Okon during the Nigerian Structured Products Summit in Lagos on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • A cross-section of Participants at the Nigerian Structured Products Summit in Lagos on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Technical Officer, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Samuel Agbo; Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Mr Godwin Eke and Assistant Director of Works, Mrs Bola Sulaiman at the Stakeholders Meeting on the Repair of Marine Beach Bridge in Lagos on Tuesday (21/2/2017)   
  • FCT Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr Sunday Oghenekaro (R), presenting Road Safety Sensitisation Materials to the Sarkin of Jiwa Community in the FCT, Dr Idris Musa, during a visit to the Traditional Ruler on in Abuja Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Chairman, Osun State House of Assembly Committee on Agriculture, Abdullahi Gbadebo; Representative of Director-General, Nigerian Institute for Socio and Economic Research(NISER), Ibadan, Prof. Adesoji Adesanya; Guest Lecturer, Dr Tewodaj Mogue; Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Kayode Oluyemi and Director, ICT, NISER, Ibadan, Prof. Nyemutu Roberts at February, 2017 edition of NISER Lecture Series in Ibadan on Tuesday (21/2/2017)   
  • From left: Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Chief Moses Adeyemo; Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; His wife, Florence; Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Michael Adeyemo and Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi at a prayer organised by Oyo state government for President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria in Ibadan on Tuesday (21/2/2017)   
  • Protesters at the entrance of the Federal College of Agriculture, Moor Plantation, Ibadan shut down by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Guest Speaker, Mr Abayomi Ogunsanya; Chairman, Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Ibadan Branch, Mr Bola Olowe; Former Dean, Faculty of Technology, University of Ibadan, Prof Ayo Olaleye and another Guest speaker, Mr Busayo Taiwo at a Symposium on Bringing the Nigeria Economy out of Recession to mark NSE Engineering Week in Ibadan on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Wives of Governors of Benue, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Kano and Gombe states: Mrs Unice Ortom, Mrs Maryam Jubrila-Bindo, Mrs Salamatu Al-makura, Mrs Hafsat Ganduje and Mrs Adama Dankombo, during the graduation of over 300 women and youths by Mother and Child care Enhancement Foundation (MCCEF), a Non-Governmental Organisation owned by Mrs Al-makura, in Lafia on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • A taxi driver caught violating traffic regulations pleads with the FCT Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)‎, Mr Sunday Oghenekaro (L), at Berger junction in Abuja on Tuesday (22/2/17)   
  • A Nigerian returnee from Libya on his arrival at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, in Lagos on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Officials watch as Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Matters, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa consoles a Nigerian returnee from Libya during the latter’s arrival at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, in Lagos on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Matters, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa welcomes Nigerian returnees from Libya during their arrival at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, in Lagos on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
  • From left: Secretary-General of Ohaneze N’digbo Worldwide, Uche Okwukwu; President of Ohaneze N’digbo, Dr John Nnia Nwodo; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Deputy governor, Mrs Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, during the visit of officials of Ohaneze N’digbo to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday (21/2/17)   
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lagos LG Election If you didn't vote, congratulations, you just played...bullet
2 Buhari PDP Governors to visit President in London todaybullet
3 Buhari PDP faults APC Governors' visit to President in London, says...bullet

Politics

Nigerian Senate
Constitution Review National Assembly votes on 32 bills
Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari's 80 Days in London Osinbajo has led the country well in President's absence
Senate President Bukola Saraki
Saraki Diezani's trial vindicates Senate President's position on corruption - Kwara APC
Hope Democratic Party's Ambrose Owuru
Anambra 2017 HDP shops for governorship candidate