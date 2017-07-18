PDP leadership meets again today

Leaders of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) are currently involved in a series of meetings at the party's National Secretariat in Abuja.

Two hours ago, the party's official Twitter handle (@OfficialPDPNig) tweeted the information, posting, "Happening now at the National Secretariat of our great Party, the PDP is the meeting of the National Caucus. BOT is at 1pm while NEC is 2pm".

The party's leadership has been meeting since last night to map a new direction for the party after the Supreme Court resolved its internal crisis last week.

A five-man panel reached a unanimous decision on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, to sack Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and install Senator Ahmed Makarfi as the National Chairman of the party.

One of the main objectives of the meetings by the party's different organs is to fix a date for its national convention.

Speaking at last night's meeting, former president Goodluck Jonathan said the party's expansion is key, adding that it has to become a stronger unit first.

Some of the party leaders present at the meeting include Governor of Ekiti state and Chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, Ayo Fayose, Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and former Senate President, David Mark.

Others were Governors of Rivers, Taraba, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Gombe states.