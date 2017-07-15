PDP is now in the hands of looters – Sheriff

The sacked chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff has said that the party has been returned to the hands of looters.

Ali Modu Sheriff also denied reports that he congratulated Makarfi on his Supreme Court victory.

He said this following his removal, and subsequent declaration of Ahmed Makarfi as the PDP chairman, by the Supreme Court.

Responding to the amnesty granted members of his faction by Makarfi, Sheriff’s spokesman, Bernard Mikko said they did not need any amnesty.

Mikko described the comment as reckless, saying the amnesty should be given to those who committed offences in the party.

He said “I take exception to the reckless statement credited to Prince Dayo Adeyeye, suggesting that amnesty has been granted to Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, his National Working Committee and supporters. Amnesty is a reprieve for those who have committed offence under our statute.

“However, the office was officially reopened for us after we presented the Certified True Copy of the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division, to the Inspector- General of Police.

“I am, therefore, concerned about the future of our party in the hands of some of those who are known to have pending criminal cases, bordering (on) fraud, treasury looting and dishonesty, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

ALSO READ: I would have burnt my PDP card if Sheriff won - Fayose

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest court in our land and we await the copy of the full judgment delivered on July 12, 2017.

“No one owns the party and those making unguarded and reckless statements in the public domain should realise that the solution to the problem of Nigeria is beyond any political association. Unacceptable and unjustifiable means cannot lead to a justifiable and acceptable end.”

Mikko also said that Sheriff is not the owner of the Twitter account that was used to send a congratulatory message to Makarfi.