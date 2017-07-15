Home > Politics >

PDP is now in the hands of looters – Sheriff

Ali Modu Sheriff PDP is now in the hands of looters – Sacked Chairman says

Ali Modu Sheriff also denied reports that he congratulated Makarfi on his Supreme Court victory.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ali Modu Sheriff play

Ali Modu Sheriff

(thenation)

Fayose I would have burnt my PDP card if Sheriff won – Gov
Makarfi, Sheriff PDP chairman grants amnesty to opposing faction
PDP The door is open for return to the opposition - Ogidi
Ali Modu Sheriff Sacked PDP chairman shocked over Supreme Court ruling
Makarfi, Sheriff Oyo PDP appeals to warring factions to unite
Goodluck Jonathan Supreme Court verdict will bring back PDP - Ex-president
Makarfi ‘Sheriff is in the past,’ PDP chairman says
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The sacked chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff has said that the party has been returned to the hands of looters.

Ali Modu Sheriff also denied reports that he congratulated Makarfi on his Supreme Court victory.

He said this following his removal, and subsequent declaration of Ahmed Makarfi as the PDP chairman, by the Supreme Court.

Responding to the amnesty granted members of his faction by Makarfi, Sheriff’s spokesman, Bernard Mikko said they did not need any amnesty.

Mikko described the comment as reckless, saying the amnesty should be given to those who committed offences in the party.

He said “I take exception to the reckless statement credited to Prince Dayo Adeyeye, suggesting that amnesty has been granted to Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, his National Working Committee and supporters. Amnesty is a reprieve for those who have committed offence under our statute.

“However, the office was officially reopened for us after we presented the Certified True Copy of the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division, to the Inspector- General of Police.

“I am, therefore, concerned about the future of our party in the hands of some of those who are known to have pending criminal cases, bordering (on) fraud, treasury looting and dishonesty, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

ALSO READ: I would have burnt my PDP card if Sheriff won - Fayose

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest court in our land and we await the copy of the full judgment delivered on July 12, 2017.

“No one owns the party and those making unguarded and reckless statements in the public domain should realise that the solution to the problem of Nigeria is beyond any political association. Unacceptable and unjustifiable means cannot lead to a justifiable and acceptable end.”

Mikko also said that Sheriff is not the owner of the Twitter account that was used to send a congratulatory message to Makarfi.

Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast. He also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osun West By-Election 5 reasons why APC lost to PDPbullet
2 Melaye LG boss denies being behind Senator's attackbullet
3 Osinbajo Bala Mohammed speaks on meeting to unseat Acting Presidentbullet

Politics

Ahmed Makarfi
Makarfi ‘Sheriff is in the past,’ PDP chairman says
Permanent Voter's Cards (PVC)
Continuous Voter Registration INEC to display voters register between July 24 and July 28
Governor Ayodele Fayose
Fayose I would have burnt my PDP card if Sheriff won – Gov
Ali Modu Sheriff (L) and Ahmed Makarfi (R)
Makarfi, Sheriff PDP chairman grants amnesty to opposing faction