APGA chieftain warns IPOB against chaos in Anambra

An All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chieftain, Chief Onwuka Ukwa, has advised the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to stop the no-election-in-Anambra threat and avoid plunging the state into chaos.

Ukwa, who claimed to be one of the foundation members of APGA, made the call at a stakeholders’ forum organised by Ogilisi Foundation, a socio-cultural organisation, in Oba, near Onitsha, on Friday.

It would be recalled that IPOB, the group agitating for independence of Biafra, had threatened that it would ensure that the Nov.18 governorship election in Anambra did not held.

Ukwa said that such threat was “expensive’’ and could deny the people of the state democracy, which other states were enjoying and return it to the dark days of military administration.

He cautioned that such situation must be avoided and urged the pro-Biafra group to allow the Anambra election to progress unhindered.

According to him, the ugly experience of last census in 2006 was still being suffered by the people of the South-East when there was such call by MASSOB.

“`We should preach against anything that will stop election holding in Anambra on Nov. 18.

“We should not allow the Federal Government to impose a military administrator on Anambra when other states in the country are enjoying democratically-elected government.

“I know we are annoyed about the happenings in Igboland, but I beg you to allow the Nov. 18 election in Anambra as well as work together for a better region.

“If there is no election in Anambra, who is at a loss – the Igbos or Yorubas or Hausas? We should be wise,” he said.

Ukwa urged APGA to make itself more formidable and become more entrenched by winning more states in the Eastern region and other parts of the country to enhance the political participation of Igbos in Nigeria’s democracy.

“APGA should win the five eastern states; that is practical Biafra. APGA is the only party that will make Igbo’s voice to be heard in Nigeria, support and embrace it,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the founder of the organisation, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, said that there was need for elders to guide the youth constructively and ensure that they did not derail or jeopardise their future.

Ezeonwuka, who is also the “spiritual leader’’ of APGA, said Ogilisi Foundation would continue to provide the platform to discuss issues of common interest with a view to proffering a win-win solution.

He solicited support for APGA in the gubernatorial poll.

“We must join hands to bring Igboland back to life through APGA.

“APGA is our own, we shall hold firmly to it. This is our negotiation power in Nigeria’s democracy,” he said.