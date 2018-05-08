Home > News > World >

Migrants file lawsuit against Italy to ECHR

Migrants Survivors file lawsuit against Italy to European Court of Human Rights

Survivors of a November sea rescue operation by the Libyan coastguard have filed a lawsuit against Italy with the European Court of Human Rights, saying Rome was ultimately responsible for Libyan "violent and reckless" actions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian survivors of a coastguard sea operation are blaming Italy for making deals with Libya play

Nigerian survivors of a coastguard sea operation are blaming Italy for making deals with Libya

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Survivors of a November sea rescue operation by the Libyan coastguard have filed a lawsuit against Italy with the European Court of Human Rights, saying Rome was ultimately responsible for Libyan "violent and reckless" actions.

Announced by human rights groups at a press conference on Tuesday, the case was brought by 17 Nigerians who accuse Italy of violating their human rights through what they call the "subcontracting" of migrant rescue operations to Libya.

Both countries struck a controversial deal in February 2017 aimed at stemming the flow of people trying to cross the Mediterranean in the hope of arriving in Europe.

Lawyers prosecuting the case say they want the court to order Italy to pay "moral reparations" and end the agreement, which it says violates international law, as was ruled in 2012 for a similar deal struck between former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi and dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2008.

The agreement has been hailed as a success in Italy thanks to an over 80 percent drop in arrivals so far in 2018 compared to the same period of last year, according to Interior Ministry figures.

However the lawsuit argues that Italy was responsible both for the actions of the Libyan rescuers due to their fundamental help with logistics, and liable for the subsequent abuses in Libyan detention centres, which are well-documented.

Libya only has the capability to intercept migrant ships thanks to EU funding and support from both the Italian coast guard in Rome and an Italian Navy ship located off the coast of Tripoli.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday and originates from a search-and-rescue operation on November 6 involving NGO Sea Watch which saw the German charity tussle with a Libyan coast guard vessel for the migrants.

Sea Watch estimates "at least" 20 people died and claims the Libyan coastguard "beat and threatened" survivors as they pulled them out of the sea and off a stricken dinghy, while some dived back into the sea in an effort to reach the Sea Watch boat.

Five bodies were recovered during the operation, which saw 59 people rescued and taken to Italy by Sea Watch and 47 returned to Libya.

Once the sea had been cleared of survivors the Libyans sped off with one person hanging off the side, prompting an Italian navy helicopter to move in to tell the Libyans to slow their vessel down.

The rights groups, including Sea Watch, told reporters that fifteen of the claimants were in Italy while the other two were back in Nigeria after spending time in a Libyan Department of Combatting Illegal Migration (DCIM) facility.

The two were given a choice between going home or staying in a DCIM centre, places which United Nations human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein called "an outrage to humanity" after UN monitors visited the country in November.

The UN slammed conditions in the facilities, where they saw "emaciated and traumatised men, women and children piled on top of one another" and gathered eye-witness reports of people being beaten or jabbed with cattle prods if they ask for food or medicine.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Spain 581 Nigerians, Egyptians, others rescued in Mediterranean Seabullet
2 Migrants Italy grants transfer authorisation for 105 people rescued at seabullet
3 In India Another teen raped and set on firebullet

Related Articles

Migrants Italy grants transfer authorisation for 105 people rescued at sea
In Germany Divisions resurface as fetes Marx at 200
In Mexico The US border, through the lenses of AFP photographers
In Mexico Last migrants from caravan camp cross US border
In Spain 581 Nigerians, Egyptians, others rescued in Mediterranean Sea
Migrants Over 100 people stranded in Mediterranean during diplomatic standoff
Migration Jeff Sessions says parents, children entering US illegally will be split

World

Guests demo the new World of Warcraft game at BlizzCon on November 3, 2017 in Anaheim, California
Cyber Attack Romanian who attacked Warcraft gets year in prison
More than 100 migrants were stranded at sea for nearly 48 hours awaiting permission to head to port
Migrants Over 100 people stranded in Mediterranean during diplomatic standoff
Armand De Decker, then reelected mayor of Uccle, pictured during a presentation in Brussels of the new coalition in the Brussels region municipality on October 17, 2012
In Belgium Ex-minister indicted in 'Kazakhgate' corruption scandal
China vice premier to visit US for trade talk
White House China vice premier to visit US for trade talk