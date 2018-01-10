Home > News > World >

In Peru :  Vatican takes over scandal-hit Catholic group

In Peru Vatican takes over scandal-hit Catholic group

The Vatican has taken control of a Catholic movement in Peru whose founder is accused of sexual abuse, just days before the pontiff visits the country.

  • Published:
The Vatican took control of the scandal-hit movement in Peru ahead of a visit by Pope Francis play

The Vatican took control of the scandal-hit movement in Peru ahead of a visit by Pope Francis

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Vatican has taken control of a Catholic movement in Peru whose founder is accused of sexual abuse, just days before the pontiff visits the country.

Pope Francis has been "following with concern" developments at the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae (SCV) and the investigation into its scandal-hit founder Luis Fernando Figari, the Vatican said Wednesday.

Figari and several other high-ranking figures in the lay organisation have been accused of the psychological and sexual abuse of minors and young adults between 1975 and 2002. In December Peruvian prosecutors called for them to be thrown in jail.

An internal SCV investigation found at least five of the top brass had "sexually abused 19 minors and 10 adults". One of those accused has since died.

"The pope has been particularly attentive to the gravity of the information about the internal governance, formation and the management of economic-financial affairs" at the SCV, the statement said.

Francis has appointed Colombian bishop Noel Antonio Londono Buitrago to take over the movement, which boasts some 20,000 members and has spread to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy and the United States.

The move comes a week before Francis heads to Latin America to visit Chile and Peru.

The scandal came to light in an investigative book published in 2015 by two journalists.

Figari, 70, founded the movement in 1971 with the aim of transforming teenagers into "soldiers of Christ". He currently lives in a retirement home in Rome and is forbidden by a Vatican decree from returning to Peru.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Cambodia River that feeds millions threatened by Chinese damsbullet
2 Migrants Scores missing in Mediterranean - Libyan Navybullet
3 Donald Trump US judge blocks President's move rescinding immigrant...bullet

Related Articles

In Peru War criminals: freed before serving out their jailtime
Alberto Fujimori Peru's ex-president released after controversial pardon
Alberto Fujimori Peru's pardoned ex-strongman
Peru Bus Crash Death toll rises to 52
United Nations UN Security Council to meet Friday on Iran protests
In Peru Defense minister resigns after Fujimori pardon
Peru Bus Crash 50 bodies recovered from horrific incident
Jorge Glas Ecuador's VP jailed, stripped of office
In Ecuador Jailed Vice President to be stripped of office
In Peru Bus plunge kills 48

World

On January 9, 2017 in a hearing for the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, US State Department officials also offered lawmakers little in the way of answers about the illnesses' cause
In Canada Country has no clue what's behind Cuba diplomat illnesses: official
Brazil is building new prisons - like this maxiumum security lockup in Brasilia - to handle inmate overpopulation and rampant crime throughout the penal system
In Brazil Drugs, booze and violence in prisons revealed in cell videos
Honduras' contested presidential election has set off a wave of violence amid opposition protests like this one against President Orlando Hernandez, declared the winner after a weekslong vote count
In Honduras Post-election crisis leaves dozens dead
A French soldier patrols under the Eiffel Tower. The new US travel warning system rates destinations for American travelers on a four point warning scale
In US Government revamps travel warning system, ranks countries