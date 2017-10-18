Home > News > World >

In Algeria :  UN envoy meets WSahara independence leaders in bid to restart talks

In Algeria UN envoy meets WSahara independence leaders in bid to restart talks

The new UN envoy for disputed Western Sahara, Horst Koehler, met leaders of an Algerian-backed independence movement Wednesday after visiting Morocco in a bid to get stalled peace talks back on track.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The new UN envoy for the disputed territory of Western Sahara, Horst Koehler (C) visits the Aousserd camp for Sahrawi refugees on the outksirt of Tindouf. play

The new UN envoy for the disputed territory of Western Sahara, Horst Koehler (C) visits the Aousserd camp for Sahrawi refugees on the outksirt of Tindouf.

(RYAD KRAMDI/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The new UN envoy for disputed Western Sahara, Horst Koehler, met leaders of an Algerian-backed independence movement Wednesday after visiting Morocco in a bid to get stalled peace talks back on track.

Koehler, a former German president tasked by the United Nations in August with mediating the decades-old dispute, sat down with leaders from the pro-independence Polisario Front as he made his first trip to the refugee camps in Algeria where they are based.

The meeting is part of a fresh push by the United Nations to try to resolve one of Africa's longest-running territorial disputes, which saw the Polisario Front wage a bitter 16-year insurgency against Moroccan control.

A UN-brokered ceasefire in 1991 halted the fighting, but Morocco insists the phosphate-rich region is an integral part of its kingdom. An envisioned referendum on independence has never been held.

The Algeria-backed Polisario Front campaigns to be to split the territory from Morocco and demands a vote on self-determination for the desert territory of half a million residents.

The UN opened negotiations between Morocco and the Polisario in 2007, when Rabat proposed autonomy for the former Spanish colony, but there has been little progress since.

In April, the UN said it wanted to resume negotiations after Polisario fighters withdrew from a sensitive area on the border with Mauritania, appearing to offer a chink of hope.

"I came to listen to both sides of the conflict, to see firsthand the conditions in the refugee camps and to better understand the issue and more importantly to form my personal vision," Koehler said in a brief statement before the meeting.

While the new envoy expressed his optimism over future negotiations, he remained sanguine about the task ahead.

"I am not a magician," he said.

His visit to the Tindouf area in southwest Algeria, the location of refugee camps that are home to between 100,000 and 200,000 people, came a day after Koehler met Morocco's King Mohammed VI.

Western Sahara is the only territory on the African continent whose post-colonial status has still not been resolved.

The conflict continues to poison relations between Morocco and Algeria, whose borders have been closed since 1994.

Located on the Atlantic coast, the Western Sahara covers 266,000 square kilometres (103,000 square miles).

Morocco has built six mostly sand barriers along roughly 2,700 kilometres (1,675 miles) to cordon off areas of the territory it controls.

Koehler is set to meet Thursday with peacekeepers from the UN mission overseeing the ceasefire since 1991, before heading to meet Algerian and Mauritanian officials.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Czech Republic Populists set to thrash traditional parties in votebullet
2 In Mexico Earthquake hits rich and poor alike, but tragedies differbullet
3 Trump President warns McCain: 'I fight back, and it won't be pretty'bullet

Related Articles

Abdelaziz Bouteflika Ailing Algeria's President makes rare appearance
Abdelaziz Bouteflika Algeria's President sacks PM after less than three months in office
In France Car smashes into pizza restaurant east of Paris, girl dead
In Paris Knifeman arrested at Eiffel Tower 'wanted to kill soldier': source
In Morocco Court jails 23 over police killings in raid on protesters
Morocco Country sentences 25 to prison over W. Sahara killings
In Iraq Mosul becomes 'graveyard' for foreign jihadists
EU Tusk calls on G20 leaders to be 'less cynical' in migrant smuggling fight
Turkey Country remembers Istanbul airport attack blamed on IS
In Algeria Troops seize 1.4 tons of drugs near Moroccan border

World

Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, seen here arriving at the Bangladesh border on October 18, have brought harrowing tales of rape, murder and arson by their country's military
In Rohingya US says Myanmar army responsible for crisis
Freed American hostage Caitlan Coleman, seen in this image from a video taken of her and her family in captivity, is reported to have been hospitalized in Canada
In Canada Former American hostage hospitalized: media
The bell, housed in the Elizabeth Tower, has been off since a four-year renovation of the building began
In Britain Big Ben to bong again but not on time
The system learnt by itself, within mere days, to master the ancient Chinese board game known as "Go" -- said to be the most complex two-person challenge ever invented
AlphaGo Self-taught, 'superhuman' AI now even smarter: makers