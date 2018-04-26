Home > News > World >

Armenia sets date for new election to defuse crisis

Armenia Country sets date for new election to defuse crisis

Armenia's parliament on Thursday set May 1 as the date to elect a prime minister in a bid to defuse rapidly escalating tensions, with protest leader Nikol Pashinyan locked in a battle of wills with the ruling party.

  • Published:
Armenian opposition supporters demonstrate in downtown Yerevan play

Armenian opposition supporters demonstrate in downtown Yerevan

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Armenia's parliament on Thursday set May 1 as the date to elect a prime minister in a bid to defuse rapidly escalating tensions, with protest leader Nikol Pashinyan locked in a battle of wills with the ruling party.

But an end to the political crisis was nowhere in sight, with the protest leader lacking enough votes to get elected in a parliament still controlled by the ruling Republican Party.

Several top Armenian officials turned to Russia for help as protesters in the capital Yerevan took to the streets for a fresh day of rallies.

"I announce that the question of choosing a prime minister will be debated on May 1 ... at a special session of the National Assembly," parliamentary speaker Ara Babloyan said.

Republican Party spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said it was "realistic" that a new prime minister would already be elected on May 1.

Serzh Sarkisian stood down Monday from his new post of prime minister after mass protests. He had served for a decade as president before that.

The opposition had accused 63-year-old Sarkisian of wanting to extend his grip on power under a new parliamentary system, saying he failed to tackle a litany of problems including poverty and corruption.

Armenian officials in Moscow

Armenian acting Vice Premier Armen Gevorkyan was in Moscow for talks on Thursday, his office said, in an apparent move to secure support from the Kremlin. The country's foreign minister Edward Nalbandyan was also believed to be in the Russian capital.

Observers have warned the crisis could destabilise the Moscow-allied nation which has been involved in a decades-long territorial dispute with Azerbaijan.

Russia has a military base in Armenia and President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday urged restraint when he spoke by phone to Armenian President Armen Sarkisian, who is no relation to Serzh Sarkisian, and is a ceremonial figurehead.

The Russian embassy in Yerevan said Wednesday that its officials had met with Pashinyan.

The protest movement headed by opposition lawmaker Pashinyan, 42, wants the Republican Party to hand power after Sarkisian quit.

The Yelk opposition bloc nominated Pashinyan for prime minister, but he was 13 votes short of a majority on Wednesday. A candidate would need 53 votes to get elected.

'People do not want them'

Protesters said Thursday they would be taking to the streets until the ruling elites were ousted.

"If the Republicans do not want to leave themselves, we will force them," Anna Mkrtchyan, a 38-year-old hairdresser, told AFP in central Yerevan.

"The people have already shown their force," she said.

Levon Babayan, a 47-year-old engineer, added: "We came for them to realise that the people do not want them," he said.

Pashinyan accuses authorities of wanting to nominate a Republican Party candidate for prime minister and has warned that the opposition could boycott snap parliamentary elections.

He has insisted the new premier must be a "people's candidate" and not a member of Sarkisian's party, and said he was himself willing to lead.

"In case the Republican party dares to nominate a candidate, the people will immediately surround the parliament," he said.

Talks between Pashinyan and acting government head Karen Karapetyan to discuss a "peaceful" transfer of power were cancelled this week.

Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinyan marching with supporters play

Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinyan marching with supporters

(AFP)

In tense scenes on Wednesday, authorities cordoned off buildings housing government and ruling party offices and deployed hundreds of police and several armoured personnel carriers.

But police later abandoned efforts to clear streets in the centre, saying it could not take sides in a political crisis.

President Armen Sarkisian said Thursday his country turned "a new page" in its history.

"We live in a New Armenia," he said. "All political forces, especially the representatives of the National Assembly, should be coordinated to establish this new path, guided by the Constitution of our country."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Africa People protests over new minimum wagebullet
2 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
3 In India 13 children dead after train hits school busbullet

Related Articles

In Armenia Tens of thousands protest as crisis deepens
Serzh Sarkisian Armenia braces for new protests amid political deadlock
Serzh Sarkisian Armenia marks Ottoman massacres after leader quits
In Armenia Protesters march after opposition leader detained
In Armenia People protests: the PM and his opposition nemesis
In Armenia PM storms out of talks with opposition leader
In Armenia Police detain dozens of anti-government protesters
Serzh Sarkisian Armenia's ex-president set to keep power as opposition blocks govt buildings
Serzh Sarkisian Dozens injured in Armenia rallies against ex-president's grip on power
Serzh Sarkisian Armenians protest ex-leader's move to stay in power

World

Some of the personal belongings of US soldiers missing in action recovered from the jungles of Vietnam
Vietnam Time now the enemy in battle to find missing GIs in jungles of country
Germany has proved strongly reluctant to follow through on French President Emmanuel Macron's (left) ideas for eurozone reformers, despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's (right) commitment to submitting a joint proposal with France ahead of the June 28 summit
European Union Union says 'decision time' for stalled eurozone reforms
Macron was the first foreign leader to visit the United States since Trump took office
In France Government ready to discuss 'future of WTO' with Trump
The UN delegation will speak to refugees in Bangladeshi camps before they head to Myanmar early next week to visit conflict-scarred Rakhine state
Rohingya Rights group calls for UN resolution ahead of Myanmar visit