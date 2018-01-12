Home > News > World >

5 times Trump has made racist comments about other countries

The president has never shied away from making unguarded comments about other countries.

Trump hasn't always played well with others
The world is once again expressing shock at United States president, Donald Trump, for making unsavoury remarks about other countries.

At this point, the world being mad at Donald Trump for words that fall out of his mouth is not a new thing, because it has happened one too many times.

Here are the five times that the US president has heated international relations with unguarded comments:

1. Mexicans are criminals

President Trump has never made it a secret that he's not a big fan of Mexican immigrants in his country, something that has coloured his view of the entire country just south of the border.

Throughout his presidential campaign and even his year-long presidency, the president has attacked Mexico and Mexicans several times.

In 2016, he said, "They are not our friend, believe me. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

2. Haitians all have AIDS

According to a report by the New York Times, during a meeting in June 2017, Trump had shown his discontent for immigrants from Haiti by saying they "all have AIDS".

3. Nigerians live in huts

During the same June meeting, it was also reported that Trump had shown animosity towards the 40,000 Nigerians that had entered the US in 2017 by remarking that they would never "go back to their huts" in Africa.

4. Afghan is home to terrorists

Nigerians and Haitians were not the only recipients of Trump's ire at the June meeting, he spared some for Afghanistan that he reportedly referred to as "a terrorist haven".

5. Africa and Haiti are shitholes

While meeting with members of Congress on Thursday, January 11, 2018, President Trump reportedly expressed disdain for a proposed protection deal for immigrants by wondering why the US has to take in people from "shithole countries" as he referred to African countries and Haiti.

