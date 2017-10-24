Home > News > Politics >

Senate sets up committee to probe Maina's reinstatement

Maina Senate sets up committee to probe ex-pension chief's reinstatement

Lawmakers will investigate how Maina was controversially recalled and promoted.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ex pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina play

Ex pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Senate has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reinstatement and promotion of Abdulrasheed Maina despite pending corruption charges against him.

During plenary session on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, lawmakers questioned how the wanted ex-chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, was controversially recalled and promoted to head the Ministry of Interior's human resource department.

The committee set up by the Senate will comprise of the chairmen and vice-chairmen of the Senate Anti-Corruption Committee, the Judiciary Committee, the Committee on Interior and the Public Service Establishment Committee.

The committee has been charged with uncovering how Maina was reinstated into public service and how he got promoted to the level of director despite his dismissal from the civil service and placement on the "Wanted List" of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In 2013, the ex-Pension reforms boss was dismissed by the Federal Civil Service Commission following a recommendation by the Office of the Head of Service.

He allegedly embezzled over N100 billion meant for pensioners across the country before he fled abroad after he was indicted, evading the EFCC.

On Monday, October 23, after his reinstatement drew public outcry on the government, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered Maina's 'disengagement' and ordered a full investigation into the circumstances of his recall.

ALSO READ: Buhari fires reinstated ex-pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, have been reported to be instrumental to Maina's recall, but, Dambazau's press secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, released a statement on Sunday, October 22, to clarify that Maina was recalled through the office of the head of service.

After submitting a full report on Maina's recall and posting to the office of the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, on Monday, Head of Service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, denied that she had anything to do with Maina's return.

However, fresh documents have emerged and revealed that all three top officials, AGF Malami, Dambazau and Oyo-Ita, were involved in Maina's recall.

While the Senate commended President Buhari's prompt dismissal of Maina, Senator Dino Melaye criticised the president's inner circle, especially AGF Malami, noting that even though the president is a good man, he is "surrounded by cankerworms and caterpillars."

He added, "We will continue to deliberate like this until we stand up on behalf of the people into his country. We should have the audacity to take strong decisions."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Jonathan, IBB The moment ex presidents met in Minnabullet
2 Buhari President speaks on 2 biggest obstacles to 2019 electionbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Goodluck Jonathan is really believing his own hypebullet

Related Articles

Maina Buhari is surrounded by caterpillars and cankerworms, says Dino Melaye
Buhari President lands in Niger for ECOWAS meeting
Maina Presidency says Buhari followed due process in dismissing ex-pension chief
Maina 'Embattled ex-pension boss is hiding in DSS safe house' - EFCC source
Maina Sacked ex-pension boss 'on the run' again
Abdulrasheed Maina Buhari receives full report on ex-pension boss’ reinstatement
Abdulrasheed Maina Fresh documents reveal how AGF, Oyo-Ita, Dambazau reinstated ex-pension boss
Abdulrasheed Maina Arrest ex-Pension boss and sack Malami, Danbazzau - PDP

Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari
Maina Buhari is surrounded by caterpillars and cankerworms, says Dino Melaye
Governor Aminu Tambuwal in a handshake with the Chairman of Senate Committee on Works, Senator Kabiru Gaya, when members of the committee visited Sokoto for oversight duties on Monday, October 23, 2017
Tambuwal Hand over federal roads to states, Sokoto Governor appeals to FG
THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, October 24, 2017]
Governor of Anambra state, Dr Willie Obiano.
Anambra Governorship Election Traders mobilise for Obiano’s re-election