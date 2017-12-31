Reno Omokri :  GEJ's ex-aide shows disappointment at Buhari’s 17 achievements in 2017

news

Erstwhile aide on News Media to Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has stated that of “these 17 so called achievements, there is nothing tangible like a road built or a refinery started.”

He took to his Facebook page to show his displeasure at the achievements listed by the Presidency on Friday, while also analyzing how each achievement was wrong.

On his official Facebook page, he wrote: “The Buhari government released a list of 17 of its greatest achievements a few hours ago and after reading it, I was embarrassed for the regime.”

The list of achievements released by the Federal government included: nation’s exit from the worst recession, stabilizing of the naira against the dollar, payment of pension, bumper harvest; especially in rice, among others.

He proceeded: “The Buhari administration counts exiting a recession that it put Nigeria into as its greatest achievement of 2017! This government is the definition of cluelessness! We exited recession by growing at 0.5%, meanwhile our population grew by 2.6%. Do the math and pray that 2019 is the end of this nightmare!”

Going on to analyze the issue of stabilizing the naira, he denounced the claim stating that the Naira “has been murdered”. He also called the Federal government a “propagandist regime” for listing bumper harvest as part of its achievements.

Regarding the Nigerian Customs Service, he wrote:

“And stating that ‘the Nigerian Customs Service recorded its highest-ever revenue collection, crossing the One Trillion Naira (N1,000,000,000) mark’ is nothing short of fraud.

“What the Buhari administration and the Nigerian Customs Service failed to tell Nigerians is that this amount is less than half what the Nigerian Customs Service generated in 2014 when you factor in the devaluation of the Naira.”

He added that “Nigeria is broke” and “our total debt stands today at slightly over $64 billion” because “Buhari has been secretly paying a subsidy of N26.40 per litre” since “the landing cost for petrol is N171.40.”

“Prepare for the fuel price increase. IT WILL HAPPEN,” he wrote.

He concluded saying “that is one achievement I can credit the Buhari administration with.”

Article by Muhammed adenowo