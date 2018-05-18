Home > News > Politics >

Obaseki, Ajimobi pledge peaceful APC state congresses

Godwin Obaseki Edo state governor, Ajimobi pledge peaceful APC state congresses

The governors spoke  on Friday in  an interview with journalists in Benin after attending the funeral mass for late Dr Christopher Abebe at Iruekpen, Esan West Local Government  Area of the state.

Edo Govt. to partner investors to create jobs in agric sector play

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state

(Punch)
Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo and his Oyo State counterpart, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, have given an assurance of  peaceful state congresses of the All Progressives Congress  across the country on Saturday.

Obaseki said that the APC had laid a solid foundation in the reorganisation of the party in the state and pledged a hitch-free  state congress.

Our local government council election went smoothly and our APC ward congress went hitch- free.

“The LGA congress held last week was also successful except for one or two issues which have been practically resolved. We don’t expect any issues tomorrow,’’  Obaseki said.

He said that the party was committed to ensuring  internal democracy, promising that delegates would vote for any candidate they feel would  best represent their interests.

Ajimobi, his Oyo State  counterpart, said the foundation for  development in his state  was peace and security.

The governor gave an assurance  that the party in Oyo State  was ready to conduct a peaceful state congress.

“We have a peaceful atmosphere in the state and the party does  not have any issue  and we are sure of a successful congress in the state  as well as across the country,” he said.

