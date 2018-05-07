Nigeria would have collapsed without Buhari - Keyamo

news

The spokesperson for the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, has disclosed that Nigeria would have collapsed after 2015 without the guidance of the president at the helm of affairs.

While speaking during a recent interview with VinMartin Obiora Ilo on The Signature Show, the spokesperson for the president's re-election campaign said the previous government of former president, Goodluck Jonathan, was already drowning in financial mismanagement before the president assumed power.

According to him, when the president was inaugurated, he cleared the mess of the previous government despite dealing with a near-empty treasury and depleted resources.

He further claimed that despite the fact that Buhari's government has not performed up to expectation, it has performed magic with the resources it has been forced to work with.

He said, "If not for quick thinking and prudence on the part of this president, this country would have collapsed with what was left in 2015. The treasury was almost empty and there was nothing to run this country upon at that time.

"With low earnings, our foreign reserves have shot up. Giving investors confidence to come and invest because your foreign reserves show how liquid you are.

"People were asking, 'What is foreign reserve when you borrow so much?' Did we borrow to pay salaries? In 2015, they were already borrowing to pay salaries, not to build infrastructure. 24 states were almost going bankrupt in 2015, owing salaries for more than five months.

"This government came and cleared the backlog of those salaries by prudent application of public resources. With production of oil dropping to 700,000 barrels per day at a point; with the price of oil dropping to nearly 30,000 barrels per day, they came and cleared all of this mess they met on the ground.

"It is magic. Given the resources available, what this government has done is an overperformance."

During the interview, Keyamo said President Buhari's track record already makes it very easy to sell him to Nigerians for a second term in office with his well-acknowledged personal qualities.

Keyamo aligns with Buhari's vision

Keyamo was appointed the spokesperson of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation by its Director-General, Rotimi Amaechi, who is also the Minister of Transportation, in a letter dated April 16, 2018.

In his acceptance statement, released on April 18, Keyamo said he decided to accept the appointment because President Buhari represents the values he has fought for his whole life, revealing that his convictions about the job are deep and well thought-out.

According to him, President Buhari's administration has shown its commitment towards protecting the masses of the country especially through his anti-corruption war. He further noted that the opposition against the president's re-election are largely instigated by the political class that caused Nigeria to fall into the "sorry state" from which Buhari is trying to elevate the country.