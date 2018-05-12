Judges, lawyers flee court as APC crisis in Rivers deepens

news

Violence broke out in Rivers State on Friday, May 11, as suspected thugs reportedly stormed a High Court and disrupted proceedings.

The court was hearing a case involving Magnus Abe, the senator representing Rivers south-east and the faction under the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, when the 'hoodlums' struck.

Abe was seeking an injunction restraining the Amaechi from holding the APC Local Government congress in the state, which was scheduled for Saturday, May 12.

The legal action by Abe followed a controversial ward congress held in the state on May 5.

According to The Cable, the thugs broke into the premises, chased away judges, lawyers and vandalised vehicles and buildings.

In a video that was obtained by the online news platform, sound of gunshots rented the air as the police tried to resist the thugs from gaining access to the court premises.

The violence was said to have resulted to the closure of state's judiciary complex and the brutalisation of some journalists, litigants and lawyers by thugs around the court premises.

However, the proceeding resumed after the police took control of the riot.

The judge, Chiwendu Nwaogu, granted an order restraining the APC in the state from holding the local government congress.

He also adjourned till June 26 for further hearing on the matter.

Abe and Amaechi, a former governor of the state, have been at loggerheads regarding the party politics.

