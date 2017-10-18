Former governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel says Nigeria has become more corrupt and divided under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government.

The former governor stated this at the declaration of intent to contest for the chairmanship position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

Daniel maintained that the APC-led government has failed in fulfilling its campaign promises to Nigerians.

He described the anti-corruption fight of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government as a failure given recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

His words: “It is disquieting that the APC led government claim to focus on fighting corruption, while facts on the ground suggests that Nigeria has become worse off and sinking low even in graft. For instance, latest corruption index in Nigeria (2016) according to Transparency International (the global watchdog for measuring corruption) was 2.8/10. Before 2015, Nigeria had a P8 in corruption but and A3 in economic growth, now we have an F9 in both economic growth and corruption.

“About two months ago, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria's number 1 repository of facts and data, revealed that more than N402 Billion was paid as bribes within the last 12 months. What is N402 Billion? - It is more than the Federal Government's capital budget for Defense, Education and Health combined together,” he said.

Speaking on his plans for the PDP, Daniel noted that the party under his watch would ensure the unity of members, internal democracy while pursuing the progress of the country at large.

ALSO READ: Why does Baba Iyabo hate PDP so much?

He maintained that the PDP remains the only hope of many Nigerians.

“The fate of Nigeria seems intertwined with that of PDP, Nigeria needs us, the citizens are looking up to us, and we cannot afford to fail them. I am also proud to say that our Peoples Democratic Party was and still remains the greatest political party, not only in Nigeria, but in the entire continent of Africa. We were one big happy family, representing the greatest hopes and aspirations of most Nigerians.

“I have built a network of personal relationships across the length and breadth of Nigeria, both in my private capacity as a businessman and public life as a governor and politician; these networks are expected to come handy in the process of healing wounds and building bonds and synergies necessary in rebuilding and refloating the political party.

“I stand as a bridge in between a conservatively hostile and restlessly progressive different and diverse generations. We must harness the abundant energies of our youth and gain from the timeless wisdom of our elders. The PDP needs a Chairman that can lead the party to meet the needs, aspirations and yearnings of young Nigerians,” he added.