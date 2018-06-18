Pulse.ng logo
Church lauds Buhari for granting financial autonomy to state

Anglican Church lauds Buhari for granting financial autonomy to state Legislature, Judiciary

It expressed the feeling of the diocese that the National Council of States and the National Assembly should have been consulted before the proclamation.

Church lauds Buhari for granting financial autonomy to state Legislature, Judiciary

Church lauds Buhari for granting financial autonomy to state Legislature, Judiciary

The Anglican Diocese of Udi in Enugu State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Financial Autonomy Bill for State Houses of Assembly and Judiciary into law.

The diocese stated this in a communiqué released on Sunday after the first session of its fourth Synod, held from June 7 to 10 at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Nachi, Udi Local Government Area.

According to the communiqué signed by Rt. Rev Chijioke Aneke, Bishop of Udi Diocese, the Synod however urged the Federal Government to replicate same feat for local government councils in the country.

The church also acknowledged that it was good to confer a posthumous award of GCFR on Chief MKO Abiola, but admonished that all good things would be better if properly done and within the confines and provisions of the law.

It expressed the feeling of the diocese that the National Council of States and the National Assembly should have been consulted before the proclamation.

The statement also called for payment of outstanding pensions and gratuity at all levels of government and resolve industrial disputes in the country.

It enjoined all Christians to engage in fervent prayers to avert or minimise these unpleasant incidences.

The church further enjoined all residents of the Diocese to acquire their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and use it appropriately during election.

It also flayed the continued involvement of Christians in fetish activities, masquerading and consulting mediums despite teachings and Bible studies in various churches under the diocese.

The synod’s theme was ‘Behold I Come Quickly’, drawn from the Biblical book of Revelation Chapter 22 verses 7 and 12.

