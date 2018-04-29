Home > News > Politics >

The Taraba chapter of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) on Sunday inaugurated its newly-elected officials and an office complex in Jalingo ahead of the 2019 election.

The National Coordinator of the organisation, Alhaji Bala Fasali, congratulated the officials and urged them to work tirelessly to realise the dream of ensuring re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari for the second term in office in 2019.

He expressed optimism that Buhari would get block votes in the state and the North East in general, considering the enormous successes recorded in the ongoing war against terrorism.

Fasali said that the ongoing Mambilla Hydro Power Project in the state was a pointer to the president’s commitment towards ensuring socio-economic development in the state and the country at large.

“The Mambilla Hydro Power Project is a gigantic project capable of providing power not only in Nigeria but to other West African countries, I assure you it will be completed on time to serve its purpose,” Fasali said.

He advised the officials to take their oath of office seriously and avoid betraying the trust reposed on them.

Earlier, the North East Coordinator of the organisation, Dr. Abiso Kabir, warned the officials against engaging in anti party activities, saying anyone found wanting would be penalised.

You cannot be for Buhari and then work against the interest of our party.

“If you are with us, then you must work for all APC candidates from the top to the bottom,” Abiso said.

