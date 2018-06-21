Atiku says he's unsatisfied with Buhari's administration

news

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as he vowed that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) will unseat the current government soon.

He said this while paying a visit to former president, Goodluck Jonathan, in Bayelsa State on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

According to the former vice president, Nigeria is experiencing difficulties on a scale previously not exprerienced in the country. He said Buhari's administration has failed to solve security challenges, strengthen the economy, or fix rising unemployment rate.

He further noted that the PDP is the best-placed party in the country that can defeat the All Progressives' Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.

He said, "It is only the PDP that has the strength and the structure to get back to Aso rock. There is no other party that has the structure and strength to display popularity than the PDP.

"Without PDP, APC would not have been in Aso Rock. PDP will go back to Aso Rock. Have we ever had this rate of unemployment before in the country? Have we ever had five rates of dollar exchange in the country?

"Have we ever had so much of insecurity as we have today? No. Have we ever been so divided in this country like we are today? No. So how can I be satisfied?"

Atiku to run against Buhari in 2019

Atiku has expressed interest in running for the presidency again and is the favourite to win the PDP's primary election as well as be Buhari's biggest opponent .

In 1993, he was an aspirant vying for the presidential ticket of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) before he lost out to Chief MKO Abiola who won the presidential election that was eventually annulled.

Since then, he served as Nigeria's vice president between 1999 and 2007, lost in the 2007 presidential election, and lost in two presidential primary elections in 2011, with the PDP, and 2015, with the APC, to Jonathan and Buhari respectively, both eventual winners.