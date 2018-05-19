Home > News > Politics >

APC women protest to Police, demand cancellation of ward congress

The women, who trooped out in their thousands also protested at the major streets in Owerri, causing gridlock and paralyzing commercial activities.

Some All Progressives Congress women in Imo staged a protest on Friday at the Police Command, demanding cancellation of the ward congress and the holding of a fresh congress.

Some of their placards read:NWC please save us from these wicked coalitions that have vowed to destroy our party’, ‘There was no ward congress in Imo, we demand outright cancellation of the purported election’.

Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Andrew Enwerem, told the women that the police would continue to promote peace in the state.

Enwerem said police have noted their protest, but added that they should equally take the protest to the appropriate quarters.

The spokesman assured that police would not allow anybody to destabilise the effort of security agencies in ensuring that peace was maintained.

A women’s leader, Dr Gertrude Oduka, said the only way to settle the crises was for the National Working Committee of APC to cancel and order fresh election.

Oduka, the state Commissioner for Education, said there was nothing like ward congress in her ward, adding that the process was marred by irregularities.

Also, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mrs Ugochi Okoro, accused the coalition group of killing the party in Imo.

Our party has been very peaceful and our governor has done very well in projecting the interest of the party until this wicked group joined the party.

“I am very convinced that their mission is to kill the party and we want the President and NWC of our party to be aware of this and do the right thing,” she said.

