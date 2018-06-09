Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Again Kaduna SIECOM fails to hold election in 2 LGAs

In Kaduna State Again Kaduna SIECOM fails to hold election in 2 LGAs

Dikko said at a press conference on Friday evening in Kaduna that two different results were declared by separate officials in the election conducted in Jaba Local Government.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Chairman of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission, Dr Saratu Dikko play

The Chairman of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission, Dr Saratu Dikko

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chairman of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission, Dr Saratu Dikko on Friday admitted that election did not hold on Wednesday in Chikun and Kaura local government areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission had rescheduled the election after it failed to conduct the exercise on May 12.

Dikko said at a press conference on Friday evening in Kaduna that two different results were declared by separate officials in the election conducted in Jaba Local Government.

She said: ” free, fair and credible election was conducted in Jaba local government during the rescheduled polls, but two results were announced from the same election.”

According to her, only the tribunal could resolve the issue and advised the two political parties that participated in the exercise to approach the Local Government Election Tribunal on the matter.

On the failed election in Chikun and and Kaura local government areas, the chairman said that the commission would come out with a position later.

“Chikun LGA held no elections on June 6 during the rescheduled polls because our office was invaded and staff molested, elections did not hold, ” she said.

She added that the result declared by one Dr Sani Mohammed, who claimed to be the returning officer for the local government,  was fake.

On the situation in Kaura, she said that some stakeholders had refused to allow the distribution of election materials insisted that the Returning Officers must be around for easy identification at the end of the exercise.

Dikko, however, said that the rescheduled poll held in some wards of Kaduna South local government area, where it was earlier declared inconclusive.

The chairman stated that after the  final tally of the votes, Kabiru Yakubu-Jarumi, the chairmanship candidate of the APC won with 50,404 votes while the PDP candidate scored 23,425 votes.

She said that the election was also concluded in Makarfi central ward in Makarfi local government area where Suleiman Adamu of the APC won with 1,770 votes against PDP”s Aliyu Lawal who scored 1,615 votes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 MKO Abiola Buhari declares June 12 new Democracy Day to honour late...bullet
2 MKO Abiola Announce June 12 election results, Senate tells INECbullet
3 Democracy Day This is what the Abiolas are saying about Buhari's...bullet

Related Articles

In Zaria Building collapse claims 3, 7 others injured
Politics The latest population figures from National Bureau Of Statistics you need to see
Higher National Diploma Finally, FG scraps HND certificates in polytechnics
Gwandara Tribe A brief walk into the lives of this ethnic group
Ramalan Yero Ex Kaduna Governor has been granted N1million bail
Amaechi Minister to partner states to create pathways for bicycles
Hard Times Civil servant slumps, dies barely weeks after lamenting over hardships
Mansur Dan-Ali Defence minister says anti-grazing law should be suspended in Benue, Taraba, Ekiti
Buhari 9 Reasons why National Assembly will impeach President

Politics

APC cautions Governor Rochas Okorocha over comments on Imo congress
Okorocha APC cautions Governor over comments on Imo congress
Donald Duke officially declares to run for president in 2019
Donald Duke Ex-Governor officially declares to run for president in 2019
Melaye says there's no doubt APC is sick
Melaye Kogi Senator says there's no doubt APC is sick
7 Accusations Obasanjo threw at Buhari
Obasanjo 7 Accusations ex president threw at Buhari