Home > News > Politics >

2019: Igbos will benefit more under Buhari- APC chieftain

2019 Election Igbos will benefit more under Buhari - APC chieftain

Ogar told the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Saturday in Enugu that the president had revived some projects abandoned by the immediate past administration in the South East zone.

  • Published:
Buhari's 2019 campaign posters spotted in Abuja play

Endorsement posters for President Muhammadu Buhari's 2019 reelection

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chief Uche Ogar, a former governorship candidate under the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abia State says that Igbos will benefit more under President Muhammadu Buhari if he emerges in 2019.

Ogar told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Enugu that the president had revived some projects abandoned by the immediate past administration in the South East zone.

According to him, President Buhari’s declaration for presidency in 2019 is good news especially for Igbos.

What he has done in the South East zone is quite remarkable despite the fact that we did not support him in 2015.

“He gave us substantive ministers, Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressways are all under construction including the 2nd Niger Bridge in Onitsha.

“Most importantly, his emergence will give the zone the opportunity to produce the President in 2023,” he said.

Ogar urged people of the zone to support the president’s intention and vote for him massively when the time comes.

On plans to rerun in 2019, the political chieftain said he had not made up his mind adding that he would speak at the appropriate time.

Ogar, who was in Enugu to attend the 43 Annual Synod of the Methodist Church Nigeria, preached for peace in families and the country at large.

Speaking on the theme of the synod, `Strive for Peace and Holiness’, the business magnate noted that the world presently was in crisis as nowhere on earth was safe.

We hear constantly about wars and rumours of war around the world. Our world is in trouble and the United Nations as a body is helpless in the face of it all.

“I believe it will require reconciliation between man and his maker to bring or enthrone peace on earth.

“For every child of God, peace is our vocation. Let us, therefore, do all in our power to live and make peace. Let us apply the dictum of `Live and let live,’’ he said.

Ogar used the occasion to appeal to the youth to show maturity, capability and ability in order to be involved in governance.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari This APC presidential aspirant just challenged President to debatebullet
2 Buhari 7 politicians who are key to president’s re-electionbullet
3 Buhari President officially declares to run for 2nd termbullet

Related Articles

2019 Election Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi urges followers to obtain PVC
Wike Governor says Nigerian press gagged under Buhari
Femi Adesina Why I’ll vote Buhari again and again
Buhari Adesina slams critics over President's statement on Gaddafi
Buhari This APC presidential aspirant just challenged President to debate
Takarar Buhari Sule Lamido yace PDP ta firgita shugaba Buhari da APC
Buhari FG to present President's achievements to public before 2019 election
Neman zarcewar Shugaba Buhari Kalli martanin wani dattijo kan kudirin tsayawa takara da shugaba Buhari yayi
Buhari Presidency 'displays' president's 'softer side' in London meeting
Shugaban kasa Dalilin da ya sa Buhari ya sanar da kudirin tsayawa takara

Politics

Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi
2019 Election Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi urges followers to obtain PVC
Freedom and Justice Party
2019 Election Freedom and Justice Party chieftain promises improved education, power
Simon Lalong
Simon Lalong Governor declares intention to contest for second term in 2019
Olujimi
Biodun Olujimi Senator officially joins Ekiti guber race