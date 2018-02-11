2019: Badagry Division seeks second term for Ambode

news

Ahead of the 2019 elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Badagry Division on Sunday urged Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State to seek a second term in office.

The division is made up of four Local Government Areas namely : Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Amuwo-Odofin, Ojo and Badagry, and six Local Council Development Areas – Oriade, Ifelodun, Oto-Awori, Badagry West, Olorunda and Iba.

Mr Rabiu Oluwa, Chairman of the APC in the division, said Ambode deserved a second term because of his achievements in the past three years.

He commended the governor’s total dedication to duty, his enormous development projects and his desire to make the state a better place to live.

”Gov. Ambode’s unimaginable performance and commendable zeal for developmental projects have been visible in every nook and cranny of the state, especially in Badagry division.

”In this division, we benefitted in the programmes and policies of Gov. Ambode led-administration.

“This is why we are declaring out support for his re-election so that he can continue to make our division and Lagos an enviable state, ” he said.

Oluwa urged residents to be part of the Continuous Voter Registration being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC).

” You have to register as a voter to be eligible to vote. We must take it seriously to make sure our names are in the voters register. Go to the polling centre to collect your PVC.

”I am calling on residents in Badagry division to enrol en masse and be in a position to vote in credible candidates such as Gov. Ambode. It is our collective civic responsibility, ” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the LGAs and LCDAs, the Chairman of Ijeromi-Ifelodun, Mr Abdul-Fatai Ajidagba, noted that Ambode’s performance had made the state a reference point in Nigeria.

”Talk about commerce and industry, good health care delivery, good roads across the of the state, quality education and prompt payment of workers salaries and arrears.

”In our division too, we can see the records — the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Badagry Deep Sea port and other road projects.

“These are some of the things that placed the governor ahead of his contemporaries nationwide, ” he said.

Lukman Ajibola, the Youth leader of the division, said that youths of the state were soaring higher because of Ambode’s youth-friendly government.

According to him, all hands must be on deck in ensuring the governor gets a second term.

Receiving their endorsement letter on behalf of Ambode, the Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, said Badagry was an important and populated division in the state.

”Population is what drives election, and Badagry division has the population, therefore, this endorsement means a lot to the governor.

”The endorsement will motivate him to continue to prioritise the growth and development of the state as well as continue making the needs of the residents top issue, ” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2019 general elections are 12 months away.

The INEC timetable indicates that Presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for Feb.16, 2019.

The commission has also fixed governorship and state assembly polls for March 2, 2019.