Home > News > Local >

Yahaya Bello :  Kogi Rice is a success story – Kingsley Fanwo

Yahaya Bello Kogi Rice is a success story – Kingsley Fanwo

The Director General on Media and Publicity to the Governor of Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo has hailed the emergence of Confluence Rice

  • Published:
Kingsley Fanwo play

Kingsley Fanwo

(The Graphic)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Director General on Media and Publicity to the Governor of Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo has hailed the emergence of Confluence Rice as “a huge success by the Governor Bello Administration”.

Speaking to a section of the media at his Takete Ide country home, the Director General said the release of rice to the market is a “fulfillment of the promise by government to produce quality home grown rice that can compete with the market leaders”.

He said “Governor Yahaya Bello promised to ensure Confluence Rice hits the market in 2017. That promise has been fulfilled. “Kogi has enough rice to feed the nation.

We have just shown that this administration is fully committed to the agricultural revolution it promised the people of the state. Confluence Rice will get even better when our Mills start operating at full capacity.

Confluence Rice has succeeded in not only creating jobs for our women and youth; but also given us a good name across the nation. Nigerians are beginning to know that Kogi is steadily progressing against the politics of destruction by the enemies of the state”. 

According to Vanguard, while addressing the controversy trailing the Confluence Rice production and packaging, Fanwo said detractors were shocked that despite their campaign of calumny, government has remained focused and undeterred in its bid to reposition agriculture in the state. “Patriotic Kogites are celebrating the feat.

Only the enemies of the state, who were jolted by the historic breakthrough in rice production, are making issues out of the packaging of the rice.

Confluence Rice is a product of our silent revolution in the sector. More success stories are on the way”, he said.

Article by Afeez Adesola

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Buhari Nigerians tear president apart for appointing dead folks into boardsbullet
2 Buhari ‘Why we appointed dead people into agencies’- Presidencybullet
3 Pulse List Five notorious Lagos streets you should know aboutbullet

Related Articles

Wole Soyinka Read Nobel laureate's 'New Year' statement
Buhari Wife of late senator appointed by President wants family member as replacement
Buhari President to address Nigerians at 7am on New Year's day
Police Making phone calls at filling stations can now land you in jail
Saraki Pray for improved economy in 2018 - Senate President

Local

Truck driver crushes 15 people to death in Jigawa
In Jigawa Truck driver crushes 15 people to death hours to New Year celebrations
Ashafa felicitates with Senate President, Bukola Saraki at 55
Saraki Pray for improved economy in 2018 - Senate President
Nigeria's Wole Soyinka became the first African to be recognised with the prize, which from 1901 to 1985 went to only eight people from outside the US and EUurope
Wole Soyinka Read Nobel laureate's 'New Year' statement
Buhari ya nuna facin ran sa bisa ga lamarin da ya faru a zaman majalisar sa
Buhari President to address Nigerians at 7am on New Year's day