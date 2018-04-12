Home > News > Local >

WHO appoints Nigerian, 13 others on Cancer Medicine Advisory Group

WHO appoints Nigerian, 13 others on Cancer Medicine Advisory Group

Tayo, who is the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, is among the 14 eminent people appointed across the globe to serve on the group.

  Published:
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has appointed a Nigerian, Prof. Fola Tayo, to serve on its Cancer Medicine Advisory Group for the availability and affordability of cancer medicines.

Tayo, who is the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, is among the 14 eminent people appointed across the globe to serve on the group.

Mr Elvis Otobo, the Head, Media and Public Relations Officer, Caleb University, said in a statement that the advisory group was made up of core professionals.

Otobo said that Tayo was the only person selected from West Africa.

He added that other members were from Australia, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, South Korea, Malaysia, Suriname, Malawi, Thailand, UK, Austria, Jordan and India.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fola has also been appointed to serve as the Protem Chairman of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of Private Universities in Nigeria.

Until his appointment, he has been a very active member of the committee and made many useful contributions to the growth and development of the body in particular, and Nigeria Universities in general.

WHO’s Advisory Group is set up to define the problems relating to availability and accessibility of cancer medicines and seek expert’s advice on the scope of the report, analytical feasibility and case studies.

It is also to seek expert advice on the benefits and consequences of various pricing approaches for cancer medicines, options for improving availability and affordability of cancer medicines.

The group will brainstorm on three key projects for three days when they meet in Switzerland according to an Agenda Review released by the WHO.

These include project inception, problem definition and scope of reports; Pricing and impacts of pricing approaches and Options to improve availability, affordability and transparency of cancer medicines.

The group will be meeting in Geneva, Switzerland for its deliberations. 

