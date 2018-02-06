Wanted IBB spokesman, Afegbua, decides to turn himself in to police

news

Kassim Afegbua, spokesperson to former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, has announced his decision to turn himself in to the police on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 in response to a public warrant of arrest issued for his presence.

His decision was disclosed by his lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, in a statement on Tuesday, February 6, who said the media aide will answer the summon as soon as he returns from a trip.

He said Afebua was "advised of his rights and remedies available to him, as a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria, he has elected to make himself available to the police on Wednesday once he returns from his trip."

Reason for arrest

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, ordered Afebua's arrest for making false statements and defamation of character in relation to a statement purportedly made by his principal , Babangida, where criticised President Muhammadu Buhari.

A second statement had emerged after that one claiming that Babangida had not authorised such a statement , but this second statement has been refuted by Babangida himself in an interview with ThisDay, where he stood by Afebua's original statement.

The police deemed the statement to be an act capable of inciting public disturbance, and according to the FOrce Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, the police want him to come in and explain his version of events although there is no official complaint made by Babangida or anyone else.