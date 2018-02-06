Home > News > Local >

Wanted IBB spokesman, Afegbua, decides to turn himself in to police

Afegbua Wanted IBB spokesman decides to turn himself in to police

His lawyer said he will answer the police summon as soon as he returns from a trip on Wednesday.

  • Published:
Police has no right to arrest IBB spokesperson, Afegbua play

Kassim Afegbua, spokesperson of former Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB)

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kassim Afegbua, spokesperson to former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, has announced his decision to turn himself in to the police on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 in response to a public warrant of arrest issued for his presence.

His decision was disclosed by his lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, in a statement on Tuesday, February 6, who said the media aide will answer the summon as soon as he returns from a trip.

He said Afebua was "advised of his rights and remedies available to him, as a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria, he has elected to make himself available to the police on Wednesday once he returns from his trip."

Reason for arrest

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, ordered Afebua's arrest for making false statements and defamation of character in relation to a statement purportedly made by his principal, Babangida, where criticised President Muhammadu Buhari.

A second statement had emerged after that one claiming that Babangida had not authorised such a statement, but this second statement has been refuted by Babangida himself in an interview with ThisDay, where he stood by Afebua's original statement.

ALSO READ: Police has no right to arrest IBB spokesperson, Afegbua

The police deemed the statement to be an act capable of inciting public disturbance, and according to the FOrce Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, the police want him to come in and explain his version of events although there is no official complaint made by Babangida or anyone else.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Unexplained Wealth Orders 2 London houses linked to Saraki up for probebullet
2 Babangida Denial statement was issued by friends – IBB saysbullet
3 Obasanjo Ex-President’s group is not a threat – PDPbullet

Related Articles

Babangida Police declare IBB's media aide Afegbua wanted
Pulse Opinion IBB dribbles Nigerians like the Maradona he is
Babangida Police IG orders arrest of IBB’s media aide
Babangida Denial statement was issued by friends – IBB says
Babangida Ex-Military president denies advice to Buhari not to re-contest
Babangida Read full text of ex Head of State's advice to Buhari
Babangida Here are top 10 quotes from ex-Head of State's advice to Buhari
Buhari Babangida says president shouldn't seek re-election in 2019

Local

India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said those guilty would be brought to justice.
External Affairs India grateful to Nigeria, Benin for help in recovering missing ship
NAF airlifts, treats hostages rescued from Sambisa Forest
Boko Haram NAF airlifts, treats hostages rescued from Sambisa forest
Buhari has never been accused of corruption - Lauretta Onochie
In Nasarawa Karu agog as Buhari inaugurates international market named after him
Police has no right to arrest IBB spokesperson, Afegbua
Pulse Opinion The police has no right to arrest IBB's spokesperson