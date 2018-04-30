Home > News > Local >

Thugs attack Sen Hunkuyi at political gathering in Kaduna

In Kaduna Thugs attack Sen Hunkuyi at political gathering

Hunkuyi had convened the meeting to sensitise  party supporters to resist an alleged plan to impose candidates on them during the APC Congresses scheduled from May 5.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi play

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi

(dailypost.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sen Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC Kaduna North) on Sunday escaped being killed  by thugs during  a political gathering of stakeholders and leaders of the ruling All Progresive Congress (APC) he convened in Kaduna.

Hunkuyi had convened the meeting to sensitise  party supporters to resist an alleged plan to impose candidates on them during the APC Congresses scheduled from May 5.

However, thugs stormed the venue of the meeting  at ENDwell Hotel in the city center, brandishing all kind of weapons  and throwing stones on the supporters chanting “Kaduna  sai Uba Sani, Kaduna  Sai   El-Rufai in 2019.”

In the process, five persons sustained injuries  and are receiving treatment at Barau Dikko and Garkuwa hospitals in the metropolis, while many vehicles  destroyed.

Jame Obute, Media Aide to the Senator told NAN that  that: “those who sustained various degrees of injuries were taken to Garkuwa Hospital and Barau Dikko specialists Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

“Some vehicles’ windscreens  including those belonging to  the Chairman ATAR Communication and leader of APC  Restoration group,  Tijjani Ramalan, were broken by the thugs.

Meanwhile, Hunkuyi, who had visited the injured person in the two hospitals,   condemned the attack.

He accused the state government of masterminding the attack.

According to him,  the thugs may have  been sponsored by those who are feeling jittery of his political acceptance in the state.

He said the gathering was not a political campaign but meant  to sensitise stakeholders and party supporters to resist imposition of delegates through affirmation or selection during the party congresses in the state.

Hunkuyi said he had been in politics for  the last 30 years but had never had such an encounter.

He said he had made a formal  report  to the Commissioner of Police.

Contacted the Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar,  confirmed that Hunkuyi had lodged a complaint with the police on the attack.

He, however, declined further comments.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Melaye Conflicting details emerge on how Dino escaped from SARS vehiclebullet
2 Herdsmen Crisis Nigerian Army arrest suspected mastermind of Benue attacksbullet
3 Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP vows to probe Buhari if he becomes Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Shehu Sani Senate reject El-Rufai’s $350m loan request
Segun Oni APC to reconcile differences in Kaduna chapter soon
El-Rufai Gov 'orders' demolition of another house owned by Senator Hunkuyi
Elrufai Army warns against being dragged into Kaduna politics
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, February 21, 2018]
APC Kaduna govt justifies demolition of building occupied by party's faction
In Kaduna Senate condemns demolition of APC Secretariat
El-Rufai How Kaduna Governor demolished property of a political opponent
In Kaduna Government demolishes factional APC secretariat
Shehu Sani ‘El-Rufai behaves like Hitler, Stalin and Nebuchadnezzar’

Local

Unknown gunmen kill 6 in Kaduna attacks
In Ekiti Gunmen kidnap PDP chieftain, demand N30m ransom
Ex-President Obasanjo says no one can intimidate him
Obasanjo Ex-President says no one can intimidate him
Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo President, John Nwodo escapes bomb attack
In Enugu Police confirm explosion at residence of Ohaneze President-General
The chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Kogi state, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo
In Kogi State Ghosts behind Melaye’s recall – APC