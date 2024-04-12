ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen kidnap Channels TV reporter at home after covering event in Rivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The gunmen trailed him before he alighted from his car, pointed a gun at him and whisked him away along with his vehicle to an unknown destination.

Gunmen kidnap Channels TV reporter at home after covering event in Rivers

The command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Friday, that the reporter was abducted in the late hours of Thursday.

She said the Police were collaborating with other security agencies to secure his early release from his abductors.

“The Rivers Police command is aware of Rogers's abduction and efforts are already underway to secure his release.

“Although his abductors are yet to make contact, we are working with other security agencies to get him freed,” Iringe-Koko assured.

NAN reports that Rogers, a Channels Government House Correspondent in Rivers, was abducted at about 9 pm on Thursday after returning home from covering an event.

A reliable source who pleaded anonymity because he wasn’t permitted to speak on the matter, said that Rogers was trailed after he closed from work to his apartment.

“The gunmen trailed him before he alighted from his car, pointed a gun at him and whisked him away along with his vehicle to an unknown destination at about 9 pm.

“We later heard that the kidnappers later contacted his wife and demanded ₦30 million for his release,” the source said.

Another source said that Rogers had earlier in the day covered the inauguration of a Primary Healthcare Centre by Gov. Siminialayi Fubara of Rivers, before his kidnap.

“Rogers was returning to his Rumuosi home from Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, Rivers when he was kidnapped.

“I do not understand why the gunmen targeted a journalist who is just doing his job of informing, educating and entertaining the public.

“Journalists are known not to be wealthy, and so, the kidnappers should release him immediately and unhurt,” the source stated.

