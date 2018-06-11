Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Suicide bomber kills 1 CJTF, injures 4

In Borno Suicide bomber kills 1 CJTF, injures 4

Maye said the bomber was intercepted by the CJTF, who sighted the bomber from a distance.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Suicide bomber kills 1 CJTF, injures 4 play

Suicide bomber kills 1 CJTF, injures 4

(News Agency of Nigeria (NAN))
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A male suicide bomber strapped with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has killed one Civilian JTF (CJTF) and injured four others at a security formation at Baga road area in Maiduguri.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations in the state, Mr Wakil Maye, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Maiduguri, said the incident occurred around 1 a.m.

Maye said the bomber was intercepted by the CJTF, who sighted the bomber from a distance.

“When he couldn’t reach his target, he quickly detonated the explosives, killing himself, one civilian JTF and injuring four others,’’ said Maye.

He said that the police Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) team were deployed to sanitise the scene.

Malam Bello Danbatta, the Spokesperson of the CJTF, also confirmed that one of its members was killed by the suicide bomber while defending his country.

Danbatta said that the bomber was targeting Muslim faithful performing midnight (Tahajjud) prayers of the last 10 days of Ramadan.

He said the injured were evacuated to the State Specialist Hospital for medication while the male deceased was handed over to his family for burial.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Oyo State Government declares June 12 as public holidaybullet
2 Fayose Governor says Obasanjo deserves the humiliation he’s gettingbullet
3 Falana 'We won't let FG violate your rights', Lawyer tells Obasanjobullet

Related Articles

Falana 'We won't let FG violate your rights', Lawyer tells Obasanjo
Police Recruitment Assumption, documentation closes on June 13
Dino Melaye Senator wants FG to declare MKO Abiola the official winner of June 12 presidential election
In Abuja FRSC urges motor spare part dealers to stop selling substandard products
In Abuja Police nab 12 suspected notorious cultists
FRSC Update: Collapsed bridge paralyses traffic on Mokwa-Jebba road
Malaria FCT community begs for Primary Healthcare Centre
Innoson Vs GTB Automaker insists that court ordered bank to pay N14b
MKO Abiola Garba Shehu replies Buhari's critics, says June 12 annulment unjust

Local

Automobile Development Dangote, Peugeot-Citroen partnership excites MAN
Govt. suspends 3 traditional rulers in Konshisha LGA
In Benue Govt. suspends 3 traditional rulers in Konshisha LGA
Ramadan: Pray for Ambode to do more, aide urges residents
Ramadan Pray for Ambode to do more, aide urges residents
Suicide bomber kills self in failed suicide attempt in market
In Borno Suicide bomber kills self in failed suicide attempt in market