Simon Lalong :  Plateau Governor imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew on Bassa LG

The Governor’s decision followed reports of the burning of houses by unknown men that invaded some villages in Irigwe chiefdom on Friday.

Worried by incessant attacks on communities on Bassa Local Government, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the area.

A statement by Mr Emmanuel Nanle, Director of Press Affairs, said that the decision became necessary “in view of recurring incidences of attack in the area”.

The curfew will run from 6 am to 6 pm daily, it said.

“There are recurring incidences of attacks on Irigwe chiefdom and neighbouring areas around Bassa; there are also attacks on communities on the borders of the local government, especially around Vom in Jos South and Manchok in Kaduna State.

“To guarantee effective security operation toward protecting life and property, the governor has approved the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew, which takes effect immediately,” the statement said.

A security source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos that the governor’s decision followed reports of the burning of houses by unknown men that invaded some villages in Irigwe chiefdom on Friday.

Mr Terna Tyopev, spokesman of the Plateau Police Command, who confirmed the burning of the houses, however, declined further details.

NAN reports that the Friday attack on Bassa Local Government is the third in three weeks, after two other violent invasions claimed 28 lives in Ncha and Jebu-Miango semi-urban settlements.

