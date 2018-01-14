news

Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the killing of 10 people allegedly by herdsmen in Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna state.

On Friday, January 12, 2018, reports say the suspected herdsmen stormed the villages and shot sporadically.

Apart from those that died, eyewitnesses say that many people sustained gunshot wounds.

According to Daily Post, Sani said “There’s a fresh attack by Gunmen in my constituency, Birnin Gwari LG, Kaduna state today, killing scores of people.

“My condolences to the families of the deceased. I will surely raise this on the floor of the senate on our resumption, Insha Allah.”

