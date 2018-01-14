Home > News > Local >

Senator Shehu Sani condemns killing of 10 people in Kaduna

Kaduna Herdsmen Attack Senator Shehu Sani condemns killing of 10 people in Birnin Gwari LG

Senator Shehu Sani had earlier called on President Buhari to forget about calls for him to run in 2019, and fix the herdsmen problem.

  • Published:
Senator Shehu Sani condemns killing of 10 people in Kaduna play

Senator Shehu Sani

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the killing of 10 people allegedly by herdsmen in Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna state.

On Friday, January 12, 2018, reports say the suspected herdsmen stormed the villages and shot sporadically.

Apart from those that died, eyewitnesses say that many people sustained gunshot wounds.

According to Daily Post, Sani said “There’s a fresh attack by Gunmen in my constituency, Birnin Gwari LG, Kaduna state today, killing scores of people.

“My condolences to the families of the deceased. I will surely raise this on the floor of the senate on our resumption, Insha Allah.”

ALSO READ: Expect more bloodshed – Herdsmen warn

Sani condemns Buhari’s re-election bid

Senator Shehu Sani had earlier called on President Buhari to forget about calls for him to run in 2019, and fix the herdsmen problem.

The Senator also condemned those campaigning for the President.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Don Wani The moment kidnapper’s multi-million naira mansion came...bullet
2 Buhari Presidency raises alarm over fake tweet attributed to Presidentbullet
3 Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpinbullet

Related Articles

Benue Attacks FG cautions against incendiary comments, pictures
Benue Attacks Youths clash with Hausa community in Makurdi
Benue Protests Gov Ortom appeals for calm, directs security personnel to restore order
Buhari President felicitates with Eleganza Boss, Rasaq Okoya at 78
Buhari Fayose criticises El-Rufai, others over call for President’s re-election
Buhari Presidency raises alarm over fake tweet attributed to President
In Kaduna Suspected herdsmen kill 10 in Birnin Gwari LG

Local

Adaorah Okoli
Ebola Survivor makes Bill Gates' 'Heroes In The Field' list [Video]
Pastor Tunde Bakare says Buhari was informed of herdsmen attacks 18 months ago
Tunde Bakare Pastor says Buhari was informed of herdsmen attacks 18 months ago
Reports of fraud charges against Innoson chairman, false - Spokesman says
Innoson Motors Reports of fraud charges against chairman, false - Spokesman says
I informed Osinbajo that Fulani herdsmen were planning to attack Benue– Governor Ortom
Samuel Ortom I told Osinbajo that Fulani herdsmen were planning to attack – Benue Governor says