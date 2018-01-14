news

10 people have been killed by people suspected to be herdsmen in Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna state.

Reports say several other people sustained gunshot wounds during the vicious raid, late on Friday, January 12, 2018.

According to Cable News, the village head said that the assailants ran away before Nigerian Army personnel could get to the scene.

“It is unfortunate that since on Friday night we encountered the attack of herdsmen in Dangaji village. They were shooting and burning houses and people had to run for their lives,” said a community leader in one of the villages.

“This morning (Saturday ) they went to another village, Unguwan Gajere and killed about nine men. One of those wounded died on the way to the hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Husseini Mukhtar, said that the incident is being handled by the police and the Army.

Mukhtar however said that only five people died during the clash, and not 10.

Benue Attacks

Fulani herdsmen have also been causing mayhem in several villages across Benue state.

On Thursday, January 11, 2018, the Benue State government conducted a mass burial for victims of the savage attacks reportedly staged by Fulani herdsmen.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has however said that the anti-grazing law will not be scrapped despite several calls by the herdsmen for its modification.