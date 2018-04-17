Home > News > Local >

Senate summons Emefiele, Adeosun $462m helicopter purchase

Emefiele, Adeosun Senate summons Buhari's appointees over $462m helicopter purchase

Emefiele, Adeosun are expected to explain the situation surrounding the approval and withdrawal of the $462 million for helicopter purchase.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Mohammadu Buhari with Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele on Monday, August 28, 2017 play Emefiele, Adeosun are expected to explain the situation surrounding the approval and withdrawal of the $462 million for helicopter purchase. (Twitter/@Johannxs)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Senate has summoned the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun for withdrawing the sum of $462 million for the purchase of a helicopter.

The minister of defence, Mansur Dan Ali was also invited by the Senate.

The decision of the Senate was sequel to a point of order by Senator Sam Anyanwu at plenary on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Anyanwu noted that the release of the funds without the approval of the Senate contradicts Section 80 (2,3) of the 1999 Constitution.

ALSO READ: Minister says FG'll be prudent in management of our loans

His words: “I have it in good authority that March, 2018, a whooping sum of $462 million was withdrawn from the federation account and paid for helicopters to an American firm called Helicopter Tecno Fights Helicopters and this was done without the approval of the Senate. And I know there was no such request from the senate.

“As a citizen senate of this place, I want to find out how this thing was done and I suggest that we invite the CBN governor, the Minister of finance and defence to tell us how this money was withdrawn and paid to an American c without the approval of the Senate," he added.

The matter was adopted after it was put to a voice vote by the deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

“The Appropriations Committee should invite the three: the Minister of Finance, the CBN governor and the Minister of Defence to shed light on the release,” Ekweremadu said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Buhari This is what president will discuss with Trump at the White Housebullet
2 El-Zakzaky Here’s why Police and Shiite protesters clashed in Abujabullet
3 Looters List Omokri names Buhari, EFCC, Lai Mohammed in new listbullet

Related Articles

Bill Gates Invest in your people, Microsoft founder tells FG
Politics President Buhari discusses Nigeria – British relations with Theresa May, as Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting Kicks off in London
Pulse List 2017 10 Most influential public officials of the year
Pulse List 2017 10 Most controversial Nigerian politicians of 2017
Paris Club Refund Buhari orders release of outstanding Paris Club Refund
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, November 28, 2017]
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, December 4, 2017]

Local

Zakzaky has been in custody since December 2015 despite court orders that he should be freed
In Nigeria Police, Shiite protesters clash for second day
The Nigeria Custom Service has made great leaps in 2017.
NCS Revenue agency seizes 48 smuggled vehicles in Sokoto
Mothers of the missing Chibok schoolgirls pray for their release
In Nigeria Calls for 'proof of life' after Chibok girls death claims
Only 28 pupils register for Common Entrance Exam in Zamfara
In Zamfara Gov. Yari to celebrate 7 years anniversary with prayers over killings