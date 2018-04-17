news

The Nigerian Senate has summoned the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun for withdrawing the sum of $462 million for the purchase of a helicopter.

The minister of defence, Mansur Dan Ali was also invited by the Senate.

The decision of the Senate was sequel to a point of order by Senator Sam Anyanwu at plenary on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Anyanwu noted that the release of the funds without the approval of the Senate contradicts Section 80 (2,3) of the 1999 Constitution.

ALSO READ: Minister says FG'll be prudent in management of our loans

His words: “I have it in good authority that March, 2018, a whooping sum of $462 million was withdrawn from the federation account and paid for helicopters to an American firm called Helicopter Tecno Fights Helicopters and this was done without the approval of the Senate. And I know there was no such request from the senate.

“As a citizen senate of this place, I want to find out how this thing was done and I suggest that we invite the CBN governor, the Minister of finance and defence to tell us how this money was withdrawn and paid to an American c without the approval of the Senate," he added.

The matter was adopted after it was put to a voice vote by the deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

“The Appropriations Committee should invite the three: the Minister of Finance, the CBN governor and the Minister of Defence to shed light on the release,” Ekweremadu said.