Senate asks Defence Minister to withdraw anti-grazing law comment

The Senate on Wednesday asked the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, to withdraw call for ban of anti-grazing laws in Benue and Taraba states.

This followed a Point of Order by Sen. Barnabas Gemade (APC-Benue North East) on the floor of the Senate.

He urged the Red Chamber to ask the minister to withdraw his statement regarding anti grazing law.

He said the call was not necessary, adding that it was worrisome for such a statement to come from a cabinet member that ought to help find solution to incessant killings in the states.

“Mr President, distinguished colleagues, this matter is very critical and I need to bring it out.

“Seven people were killed in Kwande Local Government Area in my senatorial district yesterday.

“We are under siege by armed men who kill and destroy farms and homes everyday.

“Yesterday there was a Security Council meeting which was presided by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“At the end of the meeting, the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, asked Buhari to stop anti-grazing laws in Benue and Taraba states,” he said.

The lawmaker expressed concern that President Muhammadu Buhari was being ill-advised by his appointees.

Contributing, Sen. John Enoh (APC-Cross River) said killings in Nigeria had nothing to do with anti-grazing laws.

He urged the Senate to rise above sentiments in dealing with killings across the country.

Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha also disclosed that five persons were killed on their way to farm in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State on Tuesday.

He urged the Senate to be united against killings in Nigeria.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, thereafter put the poin of order to a voice vote.