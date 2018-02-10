Home > News > Local >

Saraki commiserates with Buratai over father’s death

Bukola Saraki Senate President commiserates with Buratai over father’s death

Saraki made the assertion in a statement in Abuja on Saturday by Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai play

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has condoled with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, over the death of his father, Malam Yusuf Buratai.

Saraki made the assertion in a statement in Abuja on Saturday by Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

The senate president described the late Buratai as “a true Nigerian who contributed immensely to the development of his country during his lifetime and left behind a legacy of selfless service, discipline and hard work”.

Saraki said, “Pa Buratai did not only serve the country as a military personnel, having been a non-commissioned officer in the West African Frontier Force.

“He left behind capable children like the Chief of Army Staff, who are today carrying on the torch of national service.

The senate president commiserated with the Chief of Army Staff, the entire Buratai’s family, the military high command and Government and people of Borno State over the irreparable loss.

Saraki prayed Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the deceased Aljannah Firdaus.

He also called on the late Buratai’s children and the loved ones to take solace in the exemplary lifestyle of their late father.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari 3 appointees president hasn't sacked in spite of corruption...bullet
2 Lekki Toll Hike Area Boys smash phones and cameras as Lagosians...bullet
3 Nigeria Police Force NPF commences free 2018 recruitmentbullet

Related Articles

Buratai COAS’s father buried amid tears in Maiduguri
Mallam Yusuf Buratai Buratai ya rasa mahaifin shi
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, February 8, 2018]
Herdsmen Crisis Army launches Operation Cat Race in Benue, Taraba
Boko Haram Army parades 26 repentant terrorists in Borno
Insurgency Troops neutralise 7 terrorists, destroy 11 gun trucks, 12 hilux vehicles
Buhari President meets with Yari-led Governors' delegation in Abuja
Buhari President meets service chiefs to discuss security challenges
El-Zakzaky Charlie Boy, Concerned Nigerians demand cleric's release
Armed Forces What happens when a Nigerian soldier dies at war?

Local

Displaced Syrians from Deir Ezzor head to refugee camps on the outskirts of Raqa in September 2017
In Turkey Government to stop accepting Syrian refugees
Migrants. PHOTO: FADEL SENNA / AFP
In Austria Government to train 1,000 Nigerian irregular migrants before repatriation
Innoson boss files motion for stay of execution over arrest warrant
Innocent Chukwuma Innoson boss files motion for stay of execution over arrest warrant
Buhari finally sacks Justices Ademola, Tokode
Ademola, Tokode Buhari finally sacks allegedly corrupt Federal High Court judges