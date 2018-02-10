Saraki commiserates with Buratai over father’s death

news

President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has condoled with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, over the death of his father, Malam Yusuf Buratai.

Saraki made the assertion in a statement in Abuja on Saturday by Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

The senate president described the late Buratai as “a true Nigerian who contributed immensely to the development of his country during his lifetime and left behind a legacy of selfless service, discipline and hard work”.

Saraki said, “Pa Buratai did not only serve the country as a military personnel, having been a non-commissioned officer in the West African Frontier Force.

“He left behind capable children like the Chief of Army Staff, who are today carrying on the torch of national service.”

The senate president commiserated with the Chief of Army Staff, the entire Buratai’s family, the military high command and Government and people of Borno State over the irreparable loss.

Saraki prayed Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the deceased Aljannah Firdaus.

He also called on the late Buratai’s children and the loved ones to take solace in the exemplary lifestyle of their late father.