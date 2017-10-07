The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has praised the performance of Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The Nigerian team, on Saturday, October 7, 2017, beat Zambia 1 – 0 to qualify for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Ekweremadu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Uche Anichukwu said that he doffs his cap for the Super Eagles.

The statement reads: “The Eagles were super in every sense of the word in the race to Russia. They lived the Nigerian spirit. They demonstrated that united we can scale over every mountain. They made us proud.

“I doff the cap for them.”

Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi scored the only goal of the match in the second half, to give Nigeria the required victory.