Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Iwobi's goal sends Nigeria to 2018 World Cup with 1-0 victory

Nigeria vs Zambia Iwobi's goal sends Super Eagles to 2018 World Cup with 1-0 victory

Alex Iwobi's late winning goal booked the Super Eagles' place in Russia with victory over Zambia.

  • Published:
Arsenal's Alex Iwobi came off the bench to send the Super Eagles to the World Cup play

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi came off the bench to send the Super Eagles to the World Cup

(Twitter/@NTANewsNow)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Super Eagles of Nigeria sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup after beating Zambia 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

Arsenal youngster Alex Iwobi came on from the bench to score the all-important goal in the 73rd minute after an evenly-matched contest between both teams.

The first half of the game was a subdued affair, but both teams had quite a few chances to score the opener.

Odion Ighalo and Moses Simon had good opportunities to put the ball past Zambian goalkeeper,  Kennedy Mweene, but their attempts found the spectators in the stands instead.

Zambian striker Alex Ngonga wasted the first half's best chance when he lobbed his attempt too high after outmuscling Nigerian centreback, William Troost-Ekong, to get a one-on-one chance against goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Despite their best attempts, both teams headed back to the dressing room at the end of the first half with a 0-0 score line.

With chances few and far between for both teams in the second half, Iwobi scored the winning goal from a pin point cross from Shehu Abdullahi.

The victory makes Nigeria the first African team to qualify for next year's finals in Russia with 13 points, five more than Zambia who are second in their qualifying group.

The showcase in Russia next year will be Nigeria's sixth time of participating in the World Cup finals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Iheanacho, Awaziem Super Eagles players dance to viral ‘One Corner’ songbullet
2 Nigeria Vs Zambia It seems the Chipolopolo are also scared of Nigerian...bullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerians are not happy with Super Eagles striker...bullet

Related Articles

Nigeria Vs Zambia How Super Eagles spent Friday in camp
Nigeria Vs Zambia Kanu Nwankwo, Adepoju urge Super Eagles to victory
John Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain jokes he will retire for Alex Iwobi
Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerians are not happy with Super Eagles striker for dancing to ‘One Corner’ song
Tammy Abraham NFF target scores for England U-21
NFF All you need to know about federation’s sponsorship deals with TGI and Payporte
World Cup Qualifier Odegbami urges Nigerians to support Super Eagles against Zambia
Nigeria Vs Zambia How Super Eagles players spent Thursday in camp

Football

Super Eagles and Payporte
Nigeria Vs Zambia How Super Eagles spent Friday in camp
Kanu Nwankwo
Nigeria Vs Zambia Kanu Nwankwo, Adepoju urge Super Eagles to victory
John Mikel Obi
John Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain jokes he will retire for Alex Iwobi
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham NFF target scores for England U-21