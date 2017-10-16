Read today's newspaper headlines

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Punch, ThisDay and BusinessDay.

For today, Monday, October 16, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

$25b NNPC contracts not awarded, presidency insists

The presidency has dismissed the claim that $25 billion contracts were awarded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) or that the amount is missing.

Why Nigerians should tolerate our borrowings – FG

Nigerians have been urged to tolerate the recurring borrowings and negotiations as they are temporary and aimed at delivering the rail system, roads and power to boost national development.

More outrage at alleged Buhari’s directive to World Bank

The Southern Leaders Forum (SLF) yesterday condemned the alleged directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the President of the World Bank Group, Jim Yong Kim, that the institution should concentrate on northern Nigeria.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

We’ll not borrow recklessly, nor bequeath unserviceable debts to Nigerians - Adeosun

The 2017 annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, in Washington, United States of America was concluded yesterday with a charge on nations to focus more on investment in human capital, curb public debt and strengthen banking regulation in order to strengthen the improvement in global economic growth.

$5.5bn loan request: PDP, APC at war as FG explains borrowings

The All Progressives, Congress, APC, and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were, yesterday, locked in a verbal combat over the propriety of the Federal Government’s borrowing plan. The face-off follows the administration’s request for legislative approval for its $5.5 billion loan to finance the 2017 budget.

Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, Buhari are accidental leaders — Na’Abba

FORMER Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, has taken a swipe at all the leaders that had governed Nigeria since May 1999 and the current government, describing them as accidental leaders.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Buhari, AGF ask court to dismiss suits seeking Magu’s sacking

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), have asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to strike out all suits seeking the removal of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrhim Magu, from office.

Alleged scam: Fayose gives released commissioners, AG new cars

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Sunday fulfilled his promise to reward the recently released Finance Commissioner, Toyin Ojo, and the state Accountant General, Mrs. Yemisi Owolabi, with new cars.

Alaafin picks Gani Adams as new Aare Ona Kakanfo

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, on Sunday declared the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress, Gani Adams, as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

World Bank: We Have over $8.5bn Investments Scattered Across Nigeria

World Bank Group said it has an investment portfolio of about $8.5 billion scattered across states and regions in Nigeria.

Presidency Blames PDP for Restructuring Agitations

The presidency has blamed the growing clamour for the restructuring of the Nigerian federation on those opposed to the Muhammadu Buhari administration, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), despite the fact that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not antagonistic to restructuring.

No Plan to Bequeath Unserviceable Debts to Nigerians, Says Adeosun as Concerns Mount

Despite mounting concerns and the warning by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of the heightened risks associated with greater reliance on foreign borrowing, the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun has said that the federal government would not be reckless with foreign borrowings as it maintains an expansionary fiscal policy.