President to visit Nasarawa State on Feb. 6

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State said on Friday that arrangements have been concluded for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state on Feb. 6.

Al-Makura disclosed this in Lafia while receiving reports of fact finding and investigative committee set up to look into the activities of tertiary institutions in the state from 2014 to 2017.

‘‘I am happy to announce that Mr President has graciously accepted to visit Nasarawa State on February 6,” he said.

He said that during the visit, President Buhari would inaugurate various projects initiated and completed by the current administration for the benefit of the people.

The governor urged the people of the various communities where the president would visit to cooperate with the committee constituted by the state government to ensure a successful outing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that one of the projects slated to be inaugurated by the President is the Comprehensive Special School, Lafia.

The school was built to cater for the educational needs of the physically challenged children. 

