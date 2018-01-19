Home > News > Local >

President Buhari says he's aware of Nigeria's problem

The president said his military past has trained him to take his time to lead the country with a clear conscience.

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Pulse)
President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he is not blind towards the problems of the country and that he only appears to be slow to act because he's reflecting deeply on creating solutions.

The president made the reassurance while hosting chieftains of the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC) to a dinner party in Abuja on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

He said, "I felt I had to invite you to let us eat together and I tell you that I am sitting here very much aware of the problem in this country. I will always reflect on historical antecedents.

"I decided to drop the uniform and come back here (to be President of Nigeria), so I have gone through it over and over again. This is why I am not in a hurry to do anything. I will sit and reflect, and continue to (operate) with my clear conscience."

First Lady takes shot at president's inefficiency

First Lady, Aisha Buhari, appeared to take a dig at President Buhari by sharing a series of videos critical of the president on her Twitter account on Friday, January 19.

On her official account (@aishambuhari), the First Lady shared videos of a plenary session of the Senate where Senator Isa Misau claimed that the president is not in charge of the country.

 

The Senator slammed the president's ineffectual role in checking his cabinet that's full of incompetent people.

