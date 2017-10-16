President Buhari hosts 3 children in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari is playing host to three children at the Presidential Villa on Monday, October 16, 2017.

In a post made by the president's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on his Twitter account (@BashirAhmaad), he revealed that the president is meeting with the three after they requested audience with him.

He tweeted, "President Muhammadu Buhari's guests are here in the Presidential Villa. Maya - 3 years old. Aisha - 10 years old. Nicole - 12 years old."

According to Bashir, 12-year-old Nicole Benson had donated her lunch money to the president's campaign 3 years ago when he was a candidate, while 3-year-old Maya Jamal's father had sent a 10-second clip of the little girl praying for the president's health.

Aisha Gebi's uncle, Hussein, tweeted a letter the 10-year-old had written to the president declaring her support for him and requesting a face-to-face meeting with him.