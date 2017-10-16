Home > News > Local >

President Buhari hosts 3 children in Aso Rock

President Buhari hosts 3 children in Aso Rock

The president is meeting with the three children in the Presidential Villa.

President Muhammadu Buhari's guests in the Presidential Villa play

President Muhammadu Buhari's guests in the Presidential Villa

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)
President Muhammadu Buhari is playing host to three children at the Presidential Villa on Monday, October 16, 2017.

In a post made by the president's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on his Twitter account (@BashirAhmaad), he revealed that the president is meeting with the three after they requested audience with him.

He tweeted, "President Muhammadu Buhari's guests are here in the Presidential Villa. Maya - 3 years old. Aisha - 10 years old. Nicole - 12 years old."

 

According to Bashir, 12-year-old Nicole Benson had donated her lunch money to the president's campaign 3 years ago when he was a candidate, while 3-year-old Maya Jamal's father had sent a 10-second clip of the little girl praying for the president's health.

Aisha Gebi's uncle, Hussein, tweeted a letter the 10-year-old had written to the president declaring her support for him and requesting a face-to-face meeting with him.

