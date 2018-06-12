Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

President Buhari has brought healing, reconciliation to Nigeria

June 12 President Buhari has brought healing, reconciliation to Nigeria – Hafsat Abiola

“It is difficult to try to stand in the shoes of a giant of one of the greatest human beings that the world ever had. But that is the responsibility that I bear today.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Buhari has brought healing, reconciliation to Nigeria – Hafsat Abiola play

President Buhari has brought healing, reconciliation to Nigeria – Hafsat Abiola

(The Eagle Online)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mrs Hafsat Abiola-Costello, the daughter Late Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of June 12 1993 presidential election, said President Muhammadu Buhari has brought reconciliation and healing to Nigeria by recognising her father.

The human rights activist, who spoke in an emotion-laden speech on Tuesday in Abuja, thanked the Federal Government for the conferment of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on the late politician.

She said that the award to her father and other Nigerians meant so much to her.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hafsat was invited by her senior brother, Kola Abiola to speak on behalf of the Abiola family, at the investiture of the posthumous award on their father held at the presidential villa.

“It is difficult to try to stand in the shoes of a giant of one of the greatest human beings that the world ever had. But that is the responsibility that I bear today.

“Even for Chief MKO Abiola, it was difficult to imagine how he would speak to Nigerians in his inauguration speech.

“My mum told me how he would stand in front of the mirror, preparing the speech because the results were coming in and he taught he would surely deliver the speech.

“You know he was a stammer and he would start … fellow Nigerians and he never really got pass fellow Nigerians.

“He would say a few words and then reply not like that, and he would start again,’’ she stated.

According to her, his father’s love for Nigerians was unparalleled, leading him to die for Nigeria instead of compromising on the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

“Although he was Yoruba, he loved Hausas, Kanuris, Efiks, Igbos and all, you just needed to be a Nigerian,’’ she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Oyo State Government declares June 12 as public holidaybullet
2 Falana 'We won't let FG violate your rights', Lawyer tells Obasanjobullet
3 MKO Abiola IBB has apologised to family about annulment of June 12,...bullet

Related Articles

Nigerian Prince Scam American gets back $110,000 he sent to fraudsters 10 years ago
Buhari President says Nigeria has a "young and aggressive population"
Atiku Let June 12 inspire promotion of democratic principles - Ex-VP
Osinbajo Thanksgiving service held for VP 6 days after air mishap
Offa Robbery Group threatens to sue police if 'missing' gang leader is not produced
Nnanna Vanguard investigates board chairman who called Yorubas 'sophisticated morons'
Automobile Development Dangote, Peugeot-Citroen partnership excites MAN
In Benue Govt. suspends 3 traditional rulers in Konshisha LGA
Ramadan Pray for Ambode to do more, aide urges residents

Local

I don’t have OBJ’s backing to run for presidency, says Duke
2019 Election I don’t have OBJ’s backing to run for presidency, says Duke
A validation of Nigerians collective struggle – Envoy
June 12 A validation of Nigerians collective struggle – Envoy
President Buhari confers national honour on Ayu, Ebute, Anekwe
June 12 President Buhari confers national honour on Ayu, Ebute, Anekwe
June 12: Lagos Government unveils new MKO Abiola statue
June 12 Lagos Government unveils new MKO Abiola statue