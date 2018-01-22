Police IG sets up mobile police base in Ikorodu over badoo

news

In a move to curb the rampant criminal activities in Ikorodu, the police high command on Monday inaugurated the Squadron 63 Mobile Police Base in Igbogbo Baiyeku area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Squadron 63 Police Mobile Force (PMF), headed by a superintendent of police, was equipped with dozens of combat-ready anti-riot policemen to curb crime rates in the area.

Inaugurating the mobile police unit, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, said that Ikorodu had over the years grown to become one of the fastest developing Lagos suburbs with thriving commercial and social activities of emerging cities.

“Ritual killings, murders, kidnappings, armed robbery and others have become features of Ikorodu and this experience brings the urgent need to strengthen security around Ikorodu and the environs,” the I-GP said.

The I-GP was represented by Mr Folusho Adebanjo, a deputy inspectors general of police.

He urged the community to collaborate and support the new security unit by providing useful information to curtail insecurity in the area.

Speaking at the occasion, Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal, said that the establishment of the PMF squadron base in Ikorodu would help in reducing crime rate in the area to the barest minimum.

“Community policing and safety partnership is working and I can promise that the year 2018 is going to be more of action and less talk.

“Squadron 63 is here, in the next one week you will see their deployment and of course crime rate will reduce drastically,” said the Lagos police commissioner.

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, represented by Tunji Bello, Secretary to the Lagos State Government, said that PMF Squadron 63 was established in Igbogbo Baiyeku to effectively address the security challenges in Ikorodu area.

“Universally, the primary responsibility of government is to ensure the safety and security of its citizenry.

“No meaningful development can be achieved in an atmosphere of chaos, fear and uncertainty about safety of lives and property."

Ambode commended the I-GP for his partnership with the state and prompt approval of the base to ensure that criminals do not have a safe haven in any part of the state.

Earlier, Mr Sesan Daini, Chairman, Igbogbo Baiyeku Local Council Development Area, commended the police and the state government for establishing the security unit and assured that the community would synergise with the security agency.